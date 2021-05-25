Old-school tycoons who made Hong Kong lose to China

The prediction was vintage Jack Ma, as provocative as it was prescient.

“It’s the Internet age,” proclaimed the Chinese billionaire in October 2013, just weeks after he intended to take The public of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in Hong Kong had been scuttled by regulators. “It no longer belongs to Li Ka-shing.”

Ma’s search of the famous Hong Kong mogul raised a lot of eyebrows back then, but few would disagree with him now. The past few years have seen a remarkable change in fortunes between Chinese tech-savvy tycoons and their old-school Hong Kong counterparts – a trend that shows little sign of fading any time soon.

Even as Xi Jinping’s government strives to reduce the influence of Ma and some of his peers, the combined wealth of China’s 10 richest people has tripled since 2016 to $ 425 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. For Hong Kong, it doubled to $ 218 billion during the same period. Li, once the richest person in Asia, is now ranked No.12, several places below Ma, who finally listed Alibaba in New York in 2014.

The changes underscore the declining relevance of Hong Kong businessmen who have built their empire on real estate, ports, infrastructure, telecommunications, aviation and retail.

In their heyday, when the former British colony was the much-needed gateway to a rapidly developing mainland China, Li and his peers were courted by Beijing for their business acumen and access to foreign capital. Nowadays, their political influence is waning and their businesses are increasingly viewed by investors as obsolete.

In addition, Hong Kong’s future as a financial center faces an existential threat as the Chinese Communist Party sheds the “one country, two systems” framework that has underpinned the city’s success for decades.

One of the consequences has been a dramatic drop in the stock valuations of Hong Kong’s largest conglomerates. Over the past five years, five of the best bands in town – CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., New World Development Co., Henderson Land Development Co., Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. and Wharf Holdings Ltd. – have consistently negotiated at significant discounts on their net assets.

Their shares are now only 0.5 times book value on average, compared to 10 for the five companies controlled by some of China’s richest tycoons, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“The main activities of the big companies in Hong Kong are not growing much,” said Andy Wong, founding partner of LW Asset Management in the city. “Investors prefer to focus on growth more than on the value of a business,” he said, adding that technology-driven industries are attractive, especially after the pandemic.

While the private family offices of some of the city’s tycoons have turned to high-growth investments, their listed companies have been slow to catch up. Their counterparts across the border have harnessed technology to provide a range of services to consumers and to build wealth. Chinese tycoons have also benefited from the rapid recovery of the $ 14.3 trillion economy after the Covid outbreak. China was the only major economy to grow last year, while Hong Kong experienced back-to-back recessions in 2019 and 2020.

Most of China’s richest billionaires come from the tech industry, including Pony Ma of Tencent Holdings Ltd., The founder of Bytedance Ltd., Zhang Yiming, and William Ding of NetEase Inc. The Wealth of Zhong Shanshan, China’s Current Richest Person and Founder of the Bottled Water Giant Nongfu Spring Co. is worth nearly $ 69 billion, more than double that of Li.

Many Hong Kong business empires owe their success to government policies that only encouraged a small group of deep-pocketed developers to bid on land parcel auctions, a system that has made Hong Kong the world’s most successful real estate market. dear to the world. The windfall from rising prices has allowed tycoons to diversify into utilities, retail, ports and infrastructure.

But this formula has been difficult to replicate in larger markets like mainland China due to high capital requirements, local competition and regulatory barriers, said Richard Harris, founder of Port Shelter Investment Management, based in Hong Kong.

The result is that many of the city’s tycoons have focused on defending their current territory rather than new ventures, Harris said. “A lot of them are very happy not to lose” what they have, he said.

Yet even that has proven difficult in recent years, as Hong Kong’s economy has been battered by anti-government protests and the pandemic.

Sun Hung Kai Properties, the developer led by billionaire brothers Raymond and Thomas Kwok, reported the biggest drop in underlying profit since 2013 for the year ended June. Swire Pacific Ltd., one of two centuries-old British trading companies, recorded an underlying loss last year, the first since listing in 1959. Its flagship product Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. is in trouble despite a government-led rescue.

Some Hong Kong conglomerates have started looking for growth opportunities further afield. New World Development Co., which is engaged in the construction of infrastructure, hotels and shopping centers, is accelerate its expansion in the areas of insurance, health care and education in mainland China. CEO Adrian Cheng said he is keen to expand the non-real estate service business. Much of the effort “revolves around non-traditional businesses,” a spokeswoman said.

Swire Pacific invests in healthcare groups in mainland China. Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd., owner of the luxury hotel group Mandarin Oriental International Ltd., partners with private equity firm Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. to seek investment opportunities in Greater China and Southeast Asia.

Representatives for Sun Hung Kai declined to comment, while CK Group and Wharf did not respond to requests for comment. Swire said the group’s financial strength and ability to invest remain strong and that it is considering new areas. Henderson Land said it is branching out from real estate, with a strong presence in Hong Kong and China, and incorporating sustainable technologies.

The CK Group, which Li built after his family fled the mainland to Hong Kong as refugees in 1940, is the most diverse of these. Li’s personal investment vehicle, Horizons Ventures, has invested in plant-based foods, renewable energy and digital services. The early bet of the company Zoom Video Communications Inc. jumped to $ 11 billion last year during the pandemic, or a third of Li’s wealth. He was also an early supporter of Facebook Inc., Spotify Technology SA and Siri.

The post-pandemic recovery will be a crucial time for Hong Kong tycoons to consider similar bets on emerging industries, according to Falcon Chan, a partner at Deloitte China.

“It’s critical to think about what’s the next big bet,” Chan said. “What some of these great players do over the next year or two will have a huge impact if they are to pivot.”

– With the help of Jane Pong, Shawna Kwan and Venus Feng