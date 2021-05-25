Solving the S-400 crisis could revive the Turkish-American Alliance

US-Turkish relations are at their lowest since the 1974 US arms embargo imposed following Ankaras’ invasion of Cyprus. Even then, no one seriously questioned Turkey’s commitment to the Western Alliance system.

Today, a series of disagreements blurs relations between these two NATO allies. These disagreements range from Turkey’s occupation of northern Syria and the partnership of the Americas with the Syrian Kurds to the authoritarian policies of Ankaras which have totally eviscerated human rights protections and the projections of Turkish forces in the Mediterranean. eastern. More recently, the official recognition by President Joe Bidens of the Armenian genocide of 1915 has infuriated many Turks.

However, nothing comes close to the rift created by Ankaras’ decision to buy the $ 2.5 billion S-400 anti-aircraft missiles from Russia despite persistent and strong warnings from Washington and NATO. The dispute overshadows just about everything else. Much to the dismay of mercurial Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who invested his own prestige in the purchase, Washington unusually took a hard line and demanded that Turkey get rid of these missiles, or else.

Their acquisition has already led the United States to expel the Turks from the F-35 stealth fighter program. Thus, Turkey will not be able to buy the high-end fighter that the NATO alliance has decided to replace the failing inventory of fourth-generation aircraft. Ankara also lost its role in the production and maintenance of F-35 aircraft, an arrangement that would have allowed it to earn billions of dollars in export revenue and benefit from significant technology transfers.

Washington fears that the S-400 missiles, equipped with Russia’s most sophisticated radar system, operating in a NATO country that deploys F-35 planes, would allow Moscow to gather intelligence on the stealth qualities of the planes and thus compromising its combat effectiveness.

Washington has repeatedly warned Erdogan not to proceed with the acquisition of the S-400 and has mapped out the specific sanctions that would be imposed. Erdogan chose to ignore these warnings and bought two of these systems from Russia. For the leader of Russia, Vladimir Putin, this represented a golden opportunity to further sow discord between Ankara and its allies.

Why Erdogan would risk such a break with Washington remains a mystery. There are two possible explanations. The first suggests that he was convinced that the Americans would eventually give in, as they did most of the time when there was a disagreement between the two sides. According to Washington’s traditional assessment, Turkey with NATO’s Second Army and a valuable geostrategic location should not be alienated. The other explanation has to do with the Erdogans’ spike in the United States, especially after the failed July 2016 coup attempt he attributes to Washington. The deal with Moscow was therefore an attempt to demonstrate its displeasure with the Americans even though the order had been placed in September 2017 under the Trump administration.

Turkey took delivery of the first of the two S400 batteries in July 2019 but, in the face of Washington’s opprobrium, refrained from operationalizing them or deploying their radars. This, of course, does not satisfy Washington.

There are no easy solutions to this discord, and it, along with other disagreements, risks further eroding relationships. What is needed, therefore, is true imaginative and unconventional thinking. Senator John Thune (RS.D.) proposed that the United States buy the S-400 missiles from Turkey. The Russians immediately made it known that Ankara would need their permission to sell the missiles to a third country. In 1998, Cyprus purchased Russian S-300 missiles, which at the time were Russia’s most advanced anti-aircraft missile system. Turkey, feeling threatened by radar systems that could observe movements deep within Turkish territory, threatened to drop bombs. Faced with such threats from Ankara, Washington sought to defuse the crisis by structuring a compromise which resulted in the relocation of these missiles in Crete to NATO member Greece. Much to the dismay of Muscovites, many NATO countries and other allies, like Israel, trained their pilots against its prized system. Therefore, Moscow is unlikely to allow a repeat of this incident. This rules out another such proposal to move the S-400 missile system to Azerbaijan.

There is some people who believe the UU.S., Turkey set to reach deal that allows missile system stay packaged and subject to periodic inspections. Others have considered storing them at Incirlik Base in Turkey where Washington is stationing its 39th Air Base Wing, making inspections easier.

Washington is unlikely to approve such proposals because it has lost confidence in Erdogan. Even if the latter consented to such an agreement, nothing prevented him from retracing his steps some time later. The American presence at the Incirlik base has become a contentious issue in Turkish politics; The expulsion of the Americas from there becomes one of the most popular refrains used by politicians and others during episodes of growing anti-Americanism, as was the case a few weeks ago after recognition by Bidens of the Armenian genocide of 1915 by the Ottomans.

From the point of view of the Erdogans, having wasted $ 2.5 billion on missiles that end up in storage harms the image of the willful leader who does not bear any criticism or challenge from anyone, and still less than a foreign leader. He knows he cannot postpone a decision indefinitely for fear it will leave him vulnerable at a time when he is under pressure at home for economic mismanagement and growing authoritarianism.

In the meantime, the lingering perception of a growing crisis between the two allies has hurt Turkey’s economic prospects. In fact, Washington has imposed sanctions on some Turkish officials through the Countering Americas Adversaries Through Sanctions Act. These were initially introduced in the dying days of the Trump presidency. Trump had resisted their adoption because of his cordial relationship with Erdogan, but he relented under pressure from Congress and the bureaucracy. Still, he managed to limit his impact. Given the current anger against Turkey among US lawmakers, there is no guarantee that these will not be revised and strengthened in order to punish Erdogan.

As solutions are sought, one thing is clear: the chances are slim that the United States and NATO risk reintegrating Turkey into the production of F-35 planes even if the deal is void. This despite the fact that the exclusion of Turkey resulted in delays and cost increases in the production of engines for F-35 aircraft. Turkey’s return will be considered too risky. Even Ankaras will revert to purchasing F-35 jets if any arrangement will have to be approached with great caution. Turkish officials have not given up, however. As recently as this week, they signaled their intention to pressure Washington to resume deliveries of the plane.

As long as the S-400 missiles are on Turkish soil, there will be no way Turkey will be allowed to buy F-35 planes. There remains a possible solution which could perhaps, at least on an basis, help to calm the situation. Turkey has two military bases in Qatar. What if the missiles were moved there? The Turks can argue to the Russians that this is Turkish territory and that the control and operations of the S-400 would therefore remain under Turkish command. Qatar had expressed interest in purchasing the S-400, but put the idea aside for the time being due to US opposition, it could be a satisfactory outcome.

Qatar is also first and foremost an American ally. The Al-Udeid military base is the largest in the Americas in the region. It has housed F-22 planes, B-52 bombers, and F-16 planes, but no F-35 planes so far. But one of Qatar’s regional rivals, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is in the F-35 aircraft market. That sale has yet to resolve a skeptical Congress and a Biden administration that has had doubts about Trump’s approval of the UAE’s interest in buying them. Even if the UAE received F-35 planes, it would be a long way off.

There are other obstacles to such a deployment, as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia may be opposed to the presence of powerful missiles in their vicinity. The S-400 radar with its range of six hundred kilometers can track many targets simultaneously. Both states have criticized Turkey’s and Qatar’s close support for their enemy the Muslim Brotherhood. To punish Qatar, they maintained a boycott of Qatari flights and businesses.

Yet Washington can work out an arrangement, just as it did with the Cypriot S-300 missiles, that will give it indirect control and access. He can also ensure that the system never leaves Qatari soil and, to the extent that such a deal leads to an improvement in Turkish-American relations, the S-400 system could turn into a headache for Tehran.

This represents a way out for Erdogan; he could claim that he did not give in to American demands not to deploy them and that he is also helping his Qatari allies to defend themselves with a missile system that they too wanted to buy but could not buy.

This proposition may be too fanciful or perhaps even unrealistic. Nonetheless, it is presented here as an example of unconventional thinking needed to resolve an impossible crisis plaguing the Turkish-American alliance.

