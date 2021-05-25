CBI gets a boss: Asthana and the NIA Modi released after CJI drew the line





Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, CISF director general and 1985 Maharashtra cadre IPS officer, was appointed CBI director on Tuesday. A day earlier, when the high-level selection committee met, at least two of the favorites were knocked out when India’s Chief Justice NV Ramana, one of its three members, drew the committee attention to Supreme Court guidelines for police appointments. heads. It is learned that CJI Ramana pointed out that the Supreme Court’s March 2019 guidelines, at a request from retired IPS agent Prakash Singh, made it clear that no agent with less than six months retirement should be appointed chief of state police. By invoking this guideline when appointing a head of the CBI, the CJI may have set a precedent that could also apply to the selection of heads of the IB and R&AW. CJI has been firm on this principle and opposition leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury supported it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, head of the panel, has learned that he has said the rule of law will be respected in the selection process. This effectively ruled out the chances of two IPS officers from the 1984 batch – YC Modi from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre and Rakesh Asthana from the Gujarat cadre for the top position in the CBI. Subodh Jaiswal is the new director of CBI. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/UHStviOfuC Deeptiman Tiwary (@DeeptimanTY) May 25, 2021 YC Modi, currently head of the National Investigation Agency, retires at the end of this month while Asthana, who heads the BSF, retires in July. Both have stayed at CBI in the past and were seen as the pioneers for the post of Director. Asthanas’ first rounds with the CBI took place in the mid-1990s and by the time of his return to Gujarat Narendra Modi was chief minister. He was the police chief of Vadodara and Surat. In 2016, two years after Modi became Prime Minister, he returned to the CBI. As special director, Asthana was at the center of controversy in 2018 when then CBI director Alok Verma filed an FIR against him for corruption. This led to a crisis within the agency and the two agents were subsequently removed from their responsibilities. In February 2020, the CBI gave Asthana a clear note in the case. Last August, he was appointed Director General of the BSF after having headed the Civil Aviation Security Bureau, he remains Director General of the BCN. In March 2019, a judiciary led by then CJI Ranjan Gogoi, on a petition filed by Prakash Singh who complained that the Supreme Court’s July 2018 directive on appointments was being flouted, said: So we are clarifying … the post Director General of Police by the Union Civil Service Commission and the preparation of the jury should be based solely on the merit of officers who have a residual term of at least six months, i.e. officers who have at least six months of service prior to retirement. CJI Ramana, sources say, may have set a precedent in the selection of a CBI chief by insisting on the Supreme Court’s March 2019 directive. The Prakash Singh judgment concerned the appointment of DGP of the state police. Appointments to the CBI are guided more by the Vineet Narain ruling, the CVC law and the Lokpal law. This could now trickle down to IB and R&AW appointments if the government weighs in on CJI Ramanas, sources said. The heads of CBI, IB and R&AW serve a fixed term of two years.







