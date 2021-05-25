Boris Johnson thought European Super League was ‘great idea’, sources say

Boris Johnson has nodded at the controversial European Super League plans, sources have told the Mirror.
They claimed the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Dan Rosenfield spoke to him about the proposal after a No 10 meeting with Manchester United’s Ed Woodward.
Government insider said: Boris doesn’t know much about football so he said it was a great idea.
“So Dan told the clubs that the No 10 wouldn’t stand in the way.
“Then it all started …
Downing Street has repeatedly denied that the plan was discussed at the high-level meeting just days before ESL’s move was announced.
They insisted the PM, who briefly met Woodward after the meeting, was first briefed on the plan when it was confirmed by the clubs.
But a second source, close to football clubs, also claimed the Prime Minister appeared to have given Mr Rosenfield the impression he was happy the project continued.
They said: Ed came back to the clubs to say they got the n ° 10 nod. Dan would not have. [gone] all the way without checking the Boriss view.
The plan for the so-called six big English clubs to join a Super League with clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus has been dramatically unraveled just 48 hours after it was confirmed.
As the extent of football fan fury became clear, government ministers including Mr Johnson strongly condemned the move.
But questions about what the Prime Minister knew and when continued to disrupt the worlds of football and politics.
It comes amid claims that the PM’s chief of staff is considering leaving No 10 in the wake of the chaos.
Government sources suggested the former banker had been in talks with US investment giant Blackrock.
A spokesperson for No 10 said: This is completely wrong.
“The PM’s chief of staff serves the PM and there is no change in that.
However, sources claimed Mr Rosenfield had felt miserable and undermined since joining Downing Street in December.
They allege that the Prime Minister told him he could appoint his deputy and then gave the job to Baroness Simone Finn, a friend of Carrie Symonds.
They claimed that when instructed by the PM to shake up political unit No 10, led by Johnson’s longtime aide Munira Mirza, Mr Johnson then denied making the request.
What he said about the football cartel
Friday April 23: No10 on Ed Woodward’s visit: The Super League was not discussed and the PM was not at the meeting.
Asked when Mr Johnson first learned of the Super League plan, the spokesperson said: Sunday, as everyone else did.
Monday April 26: Asked again about the reunion, No10 said: There was a very brief introduction to Ed Woodward … but the European Super League was not discussed.
Asked if Mr Woodward had spoken to Dan Rosenfield about the Super League, the spokesperson added: No, that’s not correct. “
Wednesday April 28: Mr Johnson was asked when he and Mr Rosenfield first heard of the plan.
He replied: I was first made aware of the plan for a super league, I think, on Sunday night.
