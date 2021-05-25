Melania Trump’s secret service cost taxpayers millions in pre-pressure renegotiation





Almost six months since Donald Trump was kicked out of the White House following his loss to President Joe Biden, watch groups are curious about exactly how much Secret Service protection for him and his jet family- set has cost US taxpayers.

Journalist and author Carol Leonnig reveals in her new book, Zero Fail, that the Trump family amassed an estimated $ 600 million in the Secret Service during his tenure as president – one of the biggest constraints on the budget being asks Melania Trump to stay. NYC during her husband’s first months in office.

The sky-high amount was calculated using the nearly $ 20 million in security spending that Donald and his five children racked up over two months at the start of his presidency – including frequent golf trips to Mar-a-Lago, international business travel and Melania’s decision not to follow her husband. in DC after his election.

The author also alleges that Donald was particularly careful about who was allowed to be part of his security team and that “he would remove officers he deemed too overweight or too small,” reported the Daily Star. “I don’t want these big guys to be in my details,” the former president reportedly said. “How are they going to protect me and my family if they can’t run in the streets?”

Leonnig claims Melania wanted to stay in Manhattan to be with her son, Barron, as he finished the school year, but others claim that was not the case, the former FLOTUS was stagnating as a tactic to personal gain.

In Mary Jordan’s explosive book The Art of Her Deal, the author claims that Melania used her time away from Donald to renegotiate her prenuptial agreement to ensure that she would be taken care of in the event of a divorce and guarantee. a place for Barron in the Trump. organization, if her marriage collapses.

Melania’s stay in New York at Trump Tower – a 58-story skyscraper on Fifth Avenue – proved to be an expensive undertaking for the Secret Service and created a challenge “like no Secret Service has ever been. faced before, “Jordan reports, according to Mercury News.

“The appraisal and protection of the Trump family’s three-story penthouse from attack created a protection award unlike any other the Service had encountered,” Jordan wrote. This prompted the government agency to request an emergency cash injection to the tune of $ 28.3 million in 2017 to protect Trump’s beloved property and family.

