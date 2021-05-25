US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s Chinas Snub is our problem, and Beijing

Comment

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has repeatedly requested, since Bidens’ presidency, a meeting with China military officer, to be pushed back, according to information revealed by US defense officials in a Financial Times on May 21 report. Beijing’s criticism of Mr Austin is interpreted by some, with optimism, as a little bureaucratic rivalry. However, the dispute points to dangerously self-destructive behavior on the part of Beijing and Washington DC, as military tensions escalate between the United States and its allies on one side, and China and its allies, on the other.

The United States is showing weakness in seeking military meetings with China, and China is diffusing aggression through its imperious approach to America’s main defense official. The combination sets the conditions for a Chinese overtaking and an American militarized response.

Tensions with China include those Taiwan, the South and East China Seas, China’s territorial transgressions against India, Myanmar (Burma) and Bhutan, the abduction of foreigners by China, including Illegal detention for 900 days Canadas Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uyghur genocide and the continued theft of intellectual property in the United States valued at $ 600 billion per year. Xi Jinping seems particularly focused on Taiwan, whose Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) suffered a record number of Chinese military incursions in March. This year, the Chinese Air Force simulated attacks on the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.

The list of American and allied grievances against Beijing is so high that it dramatically increases frustration in Washington, and in particular in the Pentagon. America’s military strength, along with its commitment to human rights, a system of free and independent nation-states, and international law, gives it a special responsibility to protect Americans and the world order, which she tried to do against dictators from Joseph Stalin in the 1930s to Saddam Hussein and the Taliban in the 21st century.

China should jump at the chance to engage with Bidens’ senior defense official, if nothing else to gauge its level of frustration and the risk of war. Yet Beijing not only misses the opportunity to meet Mr. Austin, but publicly humiliates him and his team, including President Biden.

Mr. Austins imbroglio indicates that Xi Jinping is not reversing his bellicose trajectory. Since Biden became president, Xi has publicly threatened war against Taiwan, and against the United States in a somewhat more veiled manner. The public nature of Xis threats is relatively new, although, according to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, he has made a private threat against the American ally in 2017.

According to Financial TimesSecretary Austin made three requests to speak directly with General Xu Qiliang, China’s top military official. Three people briefed on the matter said China refused to engage. A US defense official told the FT: The Chinese military has not responded to requests for an Austin-Xu meeting. Instead, the regime offered Mr. Austin a lower-ranking officer, Wei Fenghe, who does not sit on the ruling 25-member political bureau.

Chinese Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission Xu Qiliang attends the opening ceremony of the National People’s Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 5, 2016. (WANG ZHAO / AFP via Getty Images)

General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the United States, has also not spoken to his counterpart since early January, just before Joe Biden was sworn in as president.

China’s bureaucratic protocol issues for meeting with US military officials appear to be a lingering problem. Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for East Asia Heino Klinck told the Financial Times that agreeing on the protocol for meetings with China is still difficult. Klinck, who has eight years of experience living and working in the Asia-Pacific region, attributed the bureaucratic deadlock to the various military structures in the two countries. I do not agree.

More likely, China is trying to intimidate or assert its symbolic dominance over the United States by preventing its leaders from meeting with leaders of the United States and other countries. In doing so, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) seeks to establish that the United States and other countries are subordinate, not equal, to China. Exceptions are made when countries are particularly subject, in which case Xi Jinping and his main lieutenants could grant a hearing. Exceptions can also be made with respect to powers considered dangerous or highly necessary for China.

This domineering approach would be consistent with China’s historical view as a central kingdom (zhongguo,) reigning over everything under the sky (tianxia,). There is a vagueness of the concept of the Chinese state, and of the world here, which clashes with Western notions of the clearly demarcated system of Westphalian states, but which does not clash with imperialism which, from the beginning to the middle of the 20th century, the United States and its allies rejected.

The terms Chinese and China are also subject to a historical fluidity which unfortunately allows China intellectually to claim new territories and new peoples, for example Tibetans and Uyghurs, and transform them into Chinese living in China. Americans and other liberal Westerners did the same in their own territories, for example against Native Americans in the 19th century, but less during and after the 20th century.

Conversely, Xi Jinping still seems to live in a nineteenth-century world in which power does good and in which he has a chance to avenge past wrongs against China by returning the country to its rightful place as central kingdom of a world empire. . Beijing does not appear to show equal respect for other members of the international system, especially its neighbors, and uses incrementalism (the salami slicing tactic identified by Thomas Schelling) to take their territory. China’s recent protocol problems with the Pentagon are indicative of the Xi regimes’ imperialist mindset.

But the CCP’s snub towards Mr. Austin is also a mistake on our part. The secretary should never have called for a meeting in the first place. Former Defense Secretary James Mattis is also unlikely to have done so in 2018, when he managed to meet Xu Qiliang in Beijing. The Pentagons reading out loud of this meeting noted that Secretary Mattis recognized potential areas of cooperation, including shared interest in the denuclearization of North Korea. Similar interest in cooperation on the part of Mr. Xu was not mentioned.

American defense secretaries who appease foreign enemies with meetings diffuse weakness and open to compromise. Mr. Mattis, for example, now works for the Cohen Group, which is headed by former Secretary of Defense William Cohen. The group open two offices in China in 2006 and 2007. Mr. Austins’ apparent desperation to meet with Chinese officials could be seen by Xi Jinping as a similar attempt for personal gain.

The Xi regime’s best US military approach is to leave diplomacy to the State Department, and if China gets too close, prepare for combat. This is the image we need from our military. Distant and dangerous. This is the only way to maintain compliance with CCPs and to keep it at bay. When they come to request a meeting, refuse.

Against a very aggressive opponent like Beijing, projecting force includes instilling fear in the enemy. Xi understands the tactics all too well. As Mr Austin’s recent contempt clearly shows, Beijing is starting to use it against us.

Anders Corr holds a BA / MA in Political Science from Yale University (2001) and a PhD. to the Harvard University government (2008). He is a director at Corr Analytics Inc., publisher of the Journal of Political Risk, and has conducted extensive research in North America, Europe and Asia. He wrote The Concentration of Power (forthcoming 2021) and No Trespassing, and edited Great Powers, Grand Strategies.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times.