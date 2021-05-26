Rick Santorum and CNN’s “ Trumping Heads ” Problem





Other Trumpian commentators have been de-CNNed after becoming the target of damaging accusations (Paris Dennard; Jason Miller), retrained from CNN and returned to politics (Marc Short; Ken Cuccinelli), moved away from the position for vague or unstated reasons (Cory Lewandowski; Scottie Nell Hughes) or has been released on bail to accept or seek new employment (Kayleigh McEnany; Stephen Moore). There are probably more job security burritos at Chipotle than serving as Trump’s surrogate at CNN.

If you feel generous to CNN, you can give them credit for flooding the area to find people who would defend the Trump presidency and continue to defend the current trajectory of the Republican Trump Party. MSNBC felt no such qualms, as Jeremy Barr wrote in 2018 for The Hollywood Reporter, preferring to stock its conservative designated slots with Republicans Never-Trump. If you don’t feel generous to CNN, you can condemn the network for lowering its journalistic standards to the point where liars and practiced propaganda artists remain on the payroll.

Because much of what happens to news on CNN is actually speech and opinion, CNN’s formula directs its producers to find Trump-friendly sources who will steal with network talent and analysts. Democrats whom they recruit to give the Democrats’ point of view. The flaw in this formula in Trump’s time, an era that shows no signs of ending, is that while it was easy for Trump to be cruel, arbitrary, bossy, inconsistent, ignorant but confident, intimidating and rude in his performance as a candidate. , a president and a party leader, it’s another challenge entirely to find someone who can reliably be on TV several times a week to mop up the water damage and remain a credible public figure of sorts.

Trump gets away with it because it’s Trump, someone who broke normal rules of conduct. But a commentator on a mainstream TV channel has to operate largely within those rules, while still standing up for whoever breaks them. On Fox News, pro-Trump commentators have thrived for years because no one questions them. But not for the defenders of CNN. Imagine your higher cognitive functions knotting after you were asked to defend Trump’s shitholes as not being racist and taking that stance, as Santorum did, or excuse Trump’s refusal to denounce white supremacists because Trump doesn’t like to say something bad about the people who support him, like Santorum did, or to defend Trumps Russia lies because the president doesn’t tell the truth about a lot of things in a way enough consistent, as Santorum also did. You could start greeting your enemies on Twitter with Sieg Heils sarcastic and saying nonsense about Native Americans or, at the very least, plan a silent exit from the network.

Explaining why Trump’s surrogates so reliably run out on CNN is like trying to explain why polonium-210 has a half-life of only 138 days before decaying to lead-206. Trump’s defenders arrive on CNN in an energetic state, vibrant with loyalty to their leader, but disintegrate as though they are being ruled by the laws of physics, fleeing or undergoing ejection. With the recent past as a guide, the only thing Santorum’s departure portends is the hiring or promotion of another Trump-philic Republican in his place and his eventual overthrow. It’s a radioactive position.

Yes, I know there are Trump phobic Republican analysts on CNN like Charlie Dent and Ana Navarro, but they are rarely the go-to talk.

