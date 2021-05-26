Celebrities will lecture America, but apologize like John Cena in China





It is a pitiful thing to see a strong man cry. It’s a sickening thing to see a man slam himself and then twist his arm behind his back and get punched. Wrestler turned actor John Cena may look like The Rock, but when it comes to China, he’s Pee-Wee Herman. During an interview for his upcoming F9 film in Taiwan, he referred to this free and flourishing democratic island, which has had a separate government since 1949, as a country rather than a province of China. When this caused an uproar, meaning it displeased the Chinese Communist Party, the alleged badass Cena meowed and crawled and asked for forgiveness. It would have been an embarrassing display of cowardice for an asthmatic muskrat. But for Cena, whose brand is muscular? Really, what’s the point of having muscles carved out of granite if your moral courage is on par with overcooked linguine? Do the muscles look better than the weak as you let go? If the concept of strength means anything, it’s not the ability to move metal donuts on a bar. It is the quality of standing up for your values, of opposing bullying, of standing up for the truth. If Cena had been in Tiananmen Square in 1989, he would have walked to the row of tanks, picked up the guy standing in front of them, and dropped him straight to the nearest police station for questioning. John Cena reconsidered his recent comments that angered China. Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP John Cena was promoting his upcoming F9 movie. Giles Keyte / Universal Pictures via AP Cena volunteered for duty as a cog in the Chinese Communist Party machine when he said, in the language of the world’s greatest oppressor, I am so sorry for my mistake. I apologize, I apologize, I am so sorry. . . my excuses. No eighteenth-century courtier, no fraternal engagement, or no drop of plankton exemplified the absurdity better. Remember 30 years ago when we all said that opening ties with China would push the Commies to accept Western values? Instead, we pushed ourselves to find any excuses that might be needed to keep the dollars flowing. In fact, authoritarian regimes that run forced labor camps have a bad reputation! China is locking Muslims in re-education camps, abandoning term limits so President Xi Jinping can serve for life, ignoring democratic protests in Hong Kong, and putting the finishing touches on a surveillance state in which detection and Instant punishment await anyone who breaks the rules. What do we do about it? We will give ourselves too much credit if we say nothing. Actively encouraged the oppressors in power in China. Some celebrities have criticized Americans more than regimes like China. Getty Images / iStockphoto John Cena called Taiwan his own country. China claims it as its own. Alberto E. Tamargo / Sipa via AP LeBron James sides with China vs. Hong Kong, Nike takes sneakers off stores after their creator supports democracy, and Disney forces an American magazine to remove an exact quote from an interview in which its star filmmaker Chloe Zhao (the director of Nomadland) criticized his homeland. to spread lies everywhere. Hollywood, high-profile sports, Silicon Valley: my God, what do they all have in common? They are full of indignation at the supposed flaws in the American system. When it comes to the abuses of a real authoritarian state, however, they suddenly fall silent on human rights and democracy. Remember when the heads of our main institutions realized why they were better than other countries?

