Commentary: In Indonesia, Gaza conflict is food for politicians hoping to score points

SURABAYA, Indonesia: Indonesian public debate on the issue of Palestinian rights has been stirred by the latest violence, which has left at least 243 dead in Gaza and 12 in Israel before a possible ceasefire.

Social media has been particularly animated by vehement arguments, as most Indonesians, 86.7% of whom identify as Muslims, support Palestinians.

On May 15, President Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, weighed in on the renewed debate by tweeting Indonesia’s strong condemnation of the Israeli attacks.

Its Foreign Minister, Retno Marsudi, echoed this sentiment, saying: The Palestinian people deserve justice. And I stress that Indonesia will continue to support the Palestinian struggle.

The administration’s current rhetoric is in line with Jokowis’ campaign commitment when he first ran for president in 2014 to support the Palestinian cause.

But he is by no means alone in this case. Its political opponents are also making lip service to the idea of ​​an independent Palestine because it is a position that has wide appeal.

Israel is not popular in Indonesia. A 2017 poll by the BBC World Service found that 64% of Indonesians expressed negative attitudes towards Israel, and only 9% had a positive view of the country.

In a demonstration of solidarity with the Palestinians, the governor of Jakartas, Anies Baswedan, considered a political rival of the Jokowis and an aspiring presidential candidate supported by the Islamic parties, ordered that the main roads of the capital be lit in the colors of the Palestinian flag.

PALESTINE, CORNERSTONE OF INDONESIAN FOREIGN POLICY

The Palestinian cause has long been the cornerstone of Indonesian foreign policy.

Indonesia’s first president, Sukarno, refused to establish formal diplomatic relations with Israel and, in 1953, vetoed Israel’s participation in the Asia-Africa Conference, arguing that it was acting as a colonial power in denying the independence of the Palestinians.



Muslim protesters shout slogans supporting Palestinians during a rally against Israeli attacks on Gaza outside the United States Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia on Friday, May 21, 2021 (AP Photo / Dita Alangkara)

Later, in 1962, when Jakarta hosted the Asian Games, Sukarno refused visas to competing Israeli athletes.

But Israel has its supporters in Indonesia, especially among minority groups, such as Christians.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, about 30,000 Indonesian Christians per year traveled to Israel on a religious pilgrimage. Support for Israel is particularly strong in the Indonesian Protestant evangelical community.

As a result, the Palestinian issue turned into Indonesian politics.

A BATTLE GROUND FOR IDENTITY POLICY

Having long been a concern for colonialism, today the issue has been co-opted into a national battlefield over identity politics, with the support of the Palestinians, a vocal part of political Islam in the country, as opposed to the complaints about a dominant religiosity.

Air Marshal Hendropriyono, former head of the Indonesian Intelligence Agency (BIN) and ally of Jokowi, sparked controversy by claiming that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was not about Indonesia and that Indonesians should take care of themselves. deal with our own problems, especially when our nation is under threat. by those who support the establishment of a caliphate.

But prominent Islamic parties have sought to capitalize on the Palestinian issue, as was also the case when a trade deal with Australia was delayed in 2018 over objections that Canberra could follow the Trump administration into recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

In the latter case, Hidayat Nur Wahid, a prominent figure in the Islamic Justice Prosperity Party (PKS), alleged betrayal by Indonesian Zionists, and while refusing to name names, it appeared to be a clear allusion to pro-Israel Christians.

Fearing unrest and discontent among Muslims, the government sided with the majority, even at the expense of civil liberties.



A 23-year-old TikTok user from West Nusa Tenggara was recently arrested under Indonesia’s unpopular Electronic Information and Transaction Law after posting a video saying Palestinian pigs are being slaughtered. (He later claimed he meant Israeli pigs and mixed up the names.)

In a similar case, a teenage girl from Bengkulu drew anger online when she called out Palestinian pigs in a TikTok video.

Instead of prosecution, the teenager was forced to issue a public apology and then kicked out of her school. She claimed that she only wanted to make a popular video and that she didn’t do any harm.

SMALL PERSPECTIVE OF A SIGNIFICANT CONTRIBUTION TO PALESTINE

The concerns of Indonesian governments over the Palestinian issue are mainly limited to dealing with the fallout at home. It is very unlikely that Indonesia can make a significant contribution to the search for a lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Indonesia’s foreign ministry says it has continued diplomatic efforts through multilateral organizations, such as the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to put pressure on Israel.

After Indonesia won a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2019-2020, the government pledged to pay special attention to the Palestinian issue. But the persistent stalemate resulting from the power politics ensured that this did not come to pass.

Indonesia has also made humanitarian contributions to the Palestinians.

In 2018, Indonesia pledged $ 7 million over two years to help Palestinians through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), of which nearly $ 3 million was donated through public subscriptions.

But the sum seems paltry, given that UNRWA has an annual budget of over $ 1 billion.

While Indonesia’s status as a middle power means that it cannot realistically hope to make real progress in resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, its politicians continue to use the issue wisely to score. points with the Muslim majority.

Johannes Nugroho is a writer and political analyst from Surabaya, Indonesia. This comment first appearance on the Lowy Institutes blog, The Interpreter.