



It always feels like we haven’t heard from the latest in the European Super League when it comes to spinoffs and influencers receiving their comeuppance, so it’s very important to remember who said what in case they did. would claim something very different in the future. Of course, the easiest way to understand any decision Boris Johnson has made is to see what he says in public after everything goes wrong and assume his original position was the opposite, and that seems to be the case here. The mirror reported a variety of allegations against him as Dominic Cummings does his best to get The Thick played out in real life, and he suggested the PM meet with Ed Woodward before the announcement is made, and he said it would. a good idea The current government basically operates by leaking ideas into the media and then pretending to be on the side of public opinion, so it’s no shock at all, and it could be very interesting that these claims actually get verified. Boris Johnson has a long history of not telling the truth, and it was reported that he absolutely met with Woodward, but the PM claims he knew nothing about ESL and spoke out against it after it became clear that it was not a popular idea at all. More stories / Latest news Time will tell if there is any major fallout, but it’s important to remember that Ed Woodward was forced to fall on his sword once the mess became apparent, when one thing that united him country has been football and the reaction to it. there could be serious anger if this is proven. Ultimately, it will be brushed under the rug when a bigger scandal arises in a few days, but it will be interesting to see if anything else comes from these allegations.

