



More than 550 Republican delegates are supporting a censorship and impeachment effort of a top Michigan Republican official who blamed former President Donald Trump, not alleged electoral fraud, for his 2020 election loss.

Debra Ell, a national Trump delegate and a prominent grassroots organizer who worked alongside MIGOP co-chair Meshawn Maddock, held a rally on Tuesday outside the state party headquarters in Lansing. The resolution declares that MIGOP executive director Jason Roe, who has a long career in Republican politics, has presented himself as a traitor.

In a May 17 interview with MIRS News, Roe said he maintained previous remarks that Trump skipped the 2020 election. Roe said uniting the Republican Party was one of the biggest challenges of the 2022 election season.

My frustration at hearing people being so angry with the result is that until about two weeks before the election ended, the president was apparently doing everything he could to lose a winnable race. So, yeah, I feel that, Roe told MIRS.

Almost six months after Michigan certified its election results, the GOP is grappling with internal disagreements over whether to back Trump’s false claim that state election votes have been stolen. Trump himself told his supporters to get rid of Republicans who were disloyal to him after the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Several county parties censored US representatives Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph and Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids, after voting to impeach Trump for inciting an insurgency on Jan.6. Republicans looking to challenge Upton and Meijer midway through attended the Lansing rally on Tuesday.

Conservative activists have sought to purge RINOs – Republicans in name only – from their party.

Ell said a person’s commitment to electoral integrity efforts is the measuring stick used to identify RINOs. She argues that Republicans in the state legislature, who investigated but found no evidence the election was stolen, did not do enough.

Heads must roll, Ell said in an interview.

However, Ell said she felt the majority of Republicans were on her side. Trump registered an additional 11 million voters in 2020 compared to the 2016 election. She said the old guard did not want to cede control of the party to new voters and grassroots activists.

We are not attacking the party because we are the party, Ell said. We want to grow the party, but we want to make sure it goes in the right direction with the right direction.

The 550 delegates who signed the resolution to remove Roe represent less than a tenth of Michigan’s more than 4,800 ridings. Ell said about 50 people attended Tuesday’s rally.

Roe is a Michigan native and a longtime Republican Party insider. He was named executive director of the Michigan GOP earlier this year by President Ron Weiser.

In a statement, Weiser said he was proud of the team he had assembled to reclaim the board of governors and other key races in 2022. Weiser said Republicans should channel their frustrations towards the victory of the elections instead of attacking others within the GOP.

While there are a few activists who want to downsize our party and focus on wrestling with other Republicans, my team is focused on growing our party and fighting our real naysayers, the Democrats, Weiser said.

Ell said the Republican Party is not divided. She said Tories are united around the impeachment of elected officials who undermine Trump, like U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming. House Republicans stripped Cheney of his leadership position after insisting Republicans should push back against false allegations about the 2020 election.

A resolution calling for censorship and Roes’ removal portrays Trump as a unique figure who transcends the disconnected GOP. He says Trump’s withdrawal from party plans in the 2022 and 2024 elections will lead establishment politicians to back losing candidates like Mitt Romney.

While loyalty to Trump can be intense, Ell said it was by no means a cult of Trump,

It wasn’t just one man, she said. Were on America’s top agenda and to have free and fair elections.

Roe worked on campaigns for Republican candidates for the state legislature before moving to Chicago and then California. He served as press secretary, campaign manager and other roles for several members of Congress throughout the 1990s and was Mitt Romney’s deputy campaign manager in the 2008 presidential election.

Roe was also the national spokesperson for Marco Rubio during his 2016 presidential campaign. He founded a consultancy firm after the 2016 election.

In the MIRS interview, Roe said he supported reforming electoral procedures to restore people’s confidence in the process. Roe also expressed concern that future elections could be challenged simply because people don’t believe they are being conducted fairly.

Certified election results in Michigans show President Joe Biden won the state by 154,188 votes. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson released details of 250 post-election audits that reaffirmed the accuracy of the election.

