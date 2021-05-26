Edison’s latest racist leaflet plays on friction between India and Pakistan





The most recent courier to bring race to Edison voters seeks to capitalize on the memory of a violent split that formed the modern nations of India and Pakistan. The letter, sent by Corrado Belgiovine, a Bergen County resident and supporter of Mahesh Bhagia, promotes the endorsement by Pakistani US leaders of rival mayoral candidate Sam Joshi, saying he and his slate have supported the community Pakistani and Muslim. The shipment was sent exclusively to Indian residents of Edison who derive their ancestry from Gujarat, an Indian state bordering Pakistan. The two countries were separated during the Partition of India in 1947, when colonial India was divided into two states with Muslims residing in India moving to the newly formed Pakistan and Hindus from the new state ruled in the other direction. The death toll varies, although as many as 2 million died during the partition, with between 10 and 20 million people displaced according to religious criteria. Just because of the scale of what happened, the tragedy and the deaths and the fact that so many people had to leave their old homeland, families, friends have separated this stuff which obviously continues to go on. ‘have a deep psychological imprint on society in India and Pakistan,’ said Michael Kugelman, deputy director and senior partner for South Asia at the Wilson Center, a highly regarded Washington-based think tank. Attitudes towards each other between Native American and Pakistani diaspora communities differ significantly, Kugelman said, adding that many had let go of resentment during the decades-old conflict. I don’t mean to generalize, but I think overall Indian Americans and Pakistani Americans get along pretty well in the United States, and that’s because they live side by side, a- he declared. In many cases, they work in similar fields. Friendlier attitudes are more common among younger generations of Indian and Pakistani Americans, he said, adding that their parents or grandparents may have some lingering animosity. But the mail follows a line that has become common in contemporary Indian politics under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said. What we have seen happen very frequently in India over the past few years, especially with the Narendra Modi government in power, is that the party and supporters of the ruling Modi party label critics of the government as fundamentally sponsored by Pakistan or somehow compromised by ties to Pakistan, Kugelman said. A common epithet in India has essentially become “back to Pakistan” for those who criticize the Indian government. It’s almost like the dynamic playing out here. Edison has a large community of Gujarati individuals and Modi is originally from the Indian state. It is possible that some of the Indian residents of Edisons who support the Modi government are adopting a similar posture. It remains to be seen whether the tactic is effective. Democrats in Middlesex County have ignored Bhagia, the Democratic municipal chairman of Edison, over his growing discomfort over his alleged involvement with a racist 2017 leaflet that warned Chinese and Indians to take control of our city. Instead, they approved of Joshi.

