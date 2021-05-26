Report: prosecutors move closer to Donald Trump’s criminal charge





Americans struggle to agree on most things, but one thing that has brought millions of people together lately is the shared fantasy of seeing Donald Trump suffer the consequences for the first time in his life and live out his years. crepuscular in prison, deprived of all the comforts of creatures. like Diet Coke, bronzer and a cell phone to call Fox Newscontraband Eric or Don Jr. are expected to be smuggled on the day of the visit hidden in their buttocks. (And let’s be honest, they pushed that rocker phone into their orifices in the blink of an eye, probably fighting over which of them had to do with honors.) At this point, however, despite four (4 !) Separate criminal investigations into Trump senior. , we don’t really know if he will go to jail, but it’s a prospect that has just become more likely.

The Washington Post reports that the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has assembled a grand jury that should decide whether to indict Donald Trump, his company or the leaders of the Trump organization, a move according to experts says prosecutors believe they have evidence of a crime. The committee was recently convened and will hear testimony three days a week for six months. The development suggests that District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s investigation has reached an advanced stage after more than two years. By mail:

Vances’ investigation is extensive, according to people familiar with the investigation and the public disclosures made in a related litigation. Its investigators examine Trump’s business practices prior to becoming president, including whether the value of specific properties in Trump Organizations’ real estate portfolio has been manipulated to defraud banks and insurance companies, and whether tax benefits have been obtained. illegally through unscrupulous asset valuation. . The district attorney is also reviewing compensation awarded to senior leaders of the Trump organization, people familiar with the matter said …. Vances’ criminal investigation began in 2018, after [former Trump attorney Michael] Cohen has pleaded guilty to the low-key fallout charges made in the closing days of the 2016 campaign to women who said they had had relations with Trump years earlier, the former president claims. Vances’ investigation quickly expanded, as the district attorney sought to review millions of pages of Trump’s tax records.

Separately, New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) opened a civilian investigation into the Trump organization in 2019 following Cohens’ testimony in Congress, where he said Trump misled lenders. and tax authorities with manipulated valuations of its assets. Asset values ​​were inflated at times when the company was seeking favorable interest rates on loans and were deflated to reduce tax liabilities, Cohen alleged. He was interviewed at length by the Vances team, who added a decorated former federal prosecutor, Mark F. Pomerantz, to assist in the Trump case.

Rebecca Roiphe, former assistant district attorney, told the Post that the recent decision by Vances’ office to call a long-term grand jury shows the investigation has come to the point where prosecutors will show the jury’s evidence and witnesses and potentially ask them to consider charges. According to Roiphe, it is unlikely that the district attorney would have taken this step without believing that he has evidence to show that someone committed a crime. Prosecutors are convinced they have a case. At least that’s how I read it, said Roiphe.

A Trump spokesperson and a lawyer for the Trump organization did not respond to the Post’s requests for comment. Earlier this month, Jamess’s office said its investigation into Trump was now criminal in nature and that they were also investigating the criminal front, Allen Weisselberg, the Trump organization’s longtime chief financial officer, stepping up chances that he could turn around and testify against the former president.

