Fears over the exit of turkeys from the Istanbul Convention

Why should the first signatory to the agreements be the first to withdraw?

In March of this year, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a decree withdrawing Turkey from the Council of Europe convention on the prevention of violence against women. When the withdrawal is complete, on July 1, it will make Turkey the first country to withdraw from the landmark agreement better known as the Istanbul Convention, after the city in which it was signed. A decade after the Erdogans Justice and Development (AKP) government took Turkey into the deal, he goes: what happened in the 10 years between the two?

In May 2011, Turkey became the first signatory to the Istanbul Convention, joined by 45 other Council of Europe member states. It was a highly symbolic moment: the convention was drafted in Istanbul to mark the Turkish presidency of the international human rights body, and it was inspired by the story of a woman from Turkey, Nahide Opuz, and domestic violence she suffered between 1995. and 2002.

Residing in Diyarbakir, in the southeast of the city, Opuz first filed for divorce from her husband Huseyin in 1996, filing 36 criminal complaints about his violence. Nahide told the police that she had been the victim of physical violence; had been stabbed and the target of an attempted homicide with a vehicle and had regularly received death threats from her husband.

In 2002, Nahided decided to leave the house she shared with her husband. With the help of her mother, she packed her things and left home with her daughter in a moving van. Huseyin followed them, stopped them on the way, and murdered Nahides’ mother, Minheta.

Convicted of murder, Huseyin was released from prison in 2008 despite a sentence of 25 years and 10 months. Nahide lodged a complaint against the Turkish authorities with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on the grounds that the government had failed to protect her. In June 2009, the court ruled in her favor, awarding its very first fine to Turkey for violence against women.

The ECHR judgment was also the first to define violence against women as categorically different from other violent crimes, noting that women suffered specifically because of their gender. . The ECHR also recommended that all Council of Europe member states implement legislation protecting women, including reforms of court procedures and law enforcement policy.

Changing political priorities

This far-reaching decision led to the creation of the Istanbul Convention. Based largely on the 1979 United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), the Istanbul Convention became a binding international treaty in August 2014.

According to political scientist Burak BilgehanOzpek, both the signing of the convention by Turkey and its subsequent withdrawal are the result of the AKP’s internal policies. At first, the AKP supported the initiative, said Ozpek, because it saw issues of diversity and anti-discrimination as an asset. They also wanted to appear consistent with the international political landscape, he said.

However, the AKP’s image and agenda changed dramatically during his tenure. Ozpeks said the party has now moved to polarizing rhetoric that aims to support rigid social hierarchies. However, this does not necessarily enjoy wide support: according to the Metropoll Research Center,52.3 percentof people in Turkey are opposed to the withdrawal of the convention.

A small group of supportive Conservative voters [of Turkeys withdrawal] constitute an important part of the AKP’s electoral base, Ozpek said. International agreements that extend legal protections make these conservatives feel insecure, he said, and by successfully attacking the Istanbul Convention, they have spread their sense of defeat throughout the world. ‘AKP.

Ozpek added that the AKP has a political style that reinforces the idea that there are winners and losers in society. By pulling out of the convention, the party is trying to emphasize its conservative identity and side with those who feel like the losers in the face of greater gender equality, Ozpek said.

Above all, the decision appealed to religious conservatives. The Islamist Felicity (Saadet) party, of which Erdogan was once a member, was one of the strongest supporters of the withdrawal. Some see the initiative as part of the AKP’s attempt to form an alliance with Saadet in the upcoming general election.

The withdrawal of the convention sparked protests in Turkey, especially because of the Erdogans’ use of a presidential decree to exit the treaty. In theory, this should have been prohibited by the Turkish constitution, which limits the use of decrees to areas on which the president can speak out. International agreements such as the Istanbul Convention, say Erdogans critics, should be put to a vote in parliament.

Withdrawing from an international treaty with a decree relating to single people paves the way for withdrawal from the European Convention on Human Rights, said Ceren Akkaya, lawyer for the Mor Cati Womens Shelter Foundation. There is no place in the rule of law for a decree to withdraw from a rights treaty.

A bigger objection, however, is the principle involved.Women’s organizations would still have opposed the pullout even if it was done through a parliamentary vote, Akkaya said.

The day Turkey withdrew from the convention, some Akkayas clients, who were survivors of domestic violence, contacted her to express their concerns about what might happen next. Pulling out of a treaty that promises to help women build lives away from violence means the government doesn’t care about violence against women, Akkaya said.

Immediate impact

MelekOnder, spokesperson for the We Will Stop Femicide Platform group, said Turkey’s signing of the Istanbul Convention in 2011 was the result of decades of campaigning by the women’s movement. Her organization records reports of violence against women, and the year the convention was signed, they saw a decrease in the number of incidents. It is the result of women’s struggle and state policies, she said.

The most important aspect of the convention, Onder added, was its definition of gender inequality as the cause of violence. The government must find out where and how violence emerges so that it can find solutions. It’s not easy to create societal change, and the convention says the government should protect women in the meantime, she said.

The government is now promising an Ankara convention to replace the international agreement, but many women’s rights activists are skeptical about its likely form.I don’t think an Ankara convention will be useful as it will be created by a government that evaded the application of a modern treaty. the Istanbul Convention with the aim of garnering votes from conservative cults in the country, Onder said. Women’s lives were used for political leverage and they were thrown under the bus overnight. We will not stop working to re-enforce the Istanbul Convention.

The first suggestion that Turkey would withdraw from the convention came in July 2020, when AAKP Vice President Numan Kurtulmus told a press conference that the government could not remain indifferent to the document. . Just as we legally entered it, we will legally take it out, Kurtulmussaid.

It was part of a larger attack on the idea of ​​equal rights, as the vice president also said LGBTI + communities pose a threat not only to Turkey but to the world. be a choice. This is a violation of creation. These are efforts to create and legitimize a third sex.

Two weeks later, local media reported that President Erdogan had ordered the AKP to start discussing the withdrawal of the convention or the possible cancellation of certain articles. One article in particular, which said all genders should be protected, was later criticized by AKP supporters.

BerfuSeker, of the group Women for Womens Human Rights New Ways, said the government’s hostile attitude towards LGBTI + communities was its explicit reason for criticizing the convention. Joint display of homophobic political rhetoric threatens LGBTI well-being +. It’s completely in violation of human rights, Seker said.

Since 2010, when the AKP took a more conservative turn, Seker said, politics have often targeted gender equality, a phenomenon not limited to Turkey.

Right-wing, populist and authoritarian regimes are doing it all over the world. Religious and authoritarian regimes that target gender equality, women’s rights and LGBTI + rights aim to undermine democracy and the rule of law.

ThisKaratabanoglustudied public relations and advertising at Istanbul University. She worked as a reporter for Cumhuriyet newspaper and contributed to Euronews and the Turkish service Deutsche Welle, journo.com, Newslab Turkey and other online media.