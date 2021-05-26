WASHINGTON (CNS) – A congressional panel, in a hearing on May 18, weighed the possibility of a boycott of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing to draw attention to human rights abuses long-time man in China.

Another tactic discussed was to find another site to host the Winter Games. The floating sites included Salt Lake City; Vancouver, British Columbia; and Lake Placid, New York – the sites of the 2002, 2010 and 1980 Winter Games, respectively.

“If we can delay the Olympics by a year because of a pandemic, we can certainly delay the Olympics by a year because of genocide,” said Representative Jim McGovern, D-Mass., Co-chair of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, which sponsored the hearing with the Congressional Executive Commission on China.

The Trump and Biden administrations have called China’s treatment of Uyghurs a strain of genocide.

In his opening remarks, Representative Chris Smith, RN.J., the other Lantos Commission co-chair, who led the hearing, urged the International Olympic Committee “and all interested parties, including states -United, to find a new host city or to boycott “The Games to be” in solidarity with the oppressed and not with the oppressor, in solidarity with the victims and not with the aggressor. “

“By granting Beijing host status for the Olympic Game, we are crowning a barbaric regime with laurels when we should condemn their abuse and genocide. … Don’t activate or sponsor the “Genocide Olympics,” said Smith, who scheduled the hearing to specifically push for either moving the Beijing venue to another city or boycotting the Games.

“Big business wants to make a lot of money, and no matter how cruel – even genocide – is committed by the host nation,” added Smith, who said he would invite state-based Winter Olympics sponsors. -United to witness in a future. hearing. The US sponsors to date are Snickers, Airbnb, Coca-Cola, Dow, Intel, Procter & Gamble and Visa.

A representative from General Electric said its Olympic sponsorship will end with the Tokyo Summer Games, which will be held from July 23 to August. 8.

“There would be a huge domino effect” if a North American city offered to host the Winter Olympics, said Reggie Littlejohn, president of Women’s Rights Without Frontiers and witness at the hearing. “This audience could be its epicenter.”

One witness, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, called for a “diplomatic boycott,” which would mean participating countries would only have to send their athletes but no diplomatic delegations that could give legitimacy to the Games.

Smith later said “a so-called diplomatic boycott is weak and in no way penalizes Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for the heinous crime of genocide.”

Pelosi in her testimony also said that she had “long ceased to be naïve” that China would live up to expectations regarding improved human rights, dating back to the 1993 talks on the accession of China. China to the World Trade Organization.

She was the first of several speakers to equate China with Nazi Germany, which hosted the 1936 Olympics in Berlin and gave the Third Reich international credibility. She noted that German strongman Adolf Hitler, in response to Germany’s treatment of Jews, allegedly remarked: “Has anyone ever heard of Armenians?”

Only 33 countries, including the United States, Canada and the Vatican, have declared the mass murder and ethnic cleansing of ethnic Armenians genocide, many of them only before the end of its centenary in 2015.

“We cannot continue to give Beijing a blank check in the hope that their behavior will change,” Pelosi said.

Senator Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., Chairman of the Congressional Executive Committee on China, said the committee had “thoroughly documented China’s assault on basic human rights, listing Tibetan Buddhists, the Muslim Uyghurs of Xinjiang, and more recently the attacks in Hong Kong. , as well as “increasingly by coercing anyone abroad who challenges the Chinese government’s party line.”

Merkley denounced the “shameful” attribution of the 2022 Winter Games by the International Olympic Committee to China. “An event intended to uplift the human spirit,” he said, “is being staged in a nation that crushes the human spirit.”

“When Nixon went to China,” said Rep. Tom Suozzi, DN.Y., “we thought things would be better now.”

“China has committed gross human rights violations in the run-up to the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing,” said Yang Jianli, founder and chairman of Citizen Power Initiatives for China. In 2015, the IOC received further human rights guarantees before awarding the 2022 Olympic Winter Games to Beijing.

“In other words, it’s 2008 again, actually, much, much worse,” Yang said. “Genocide is the antithesis of the development of humanity.”

Beijing is the first city in Olympic history to be selected to host the Summer (2008) and Winter Olympics. Next year’s Olympic Winter Games and Paralympic Winter Games will take place from February 2 to 20 and March 4 to 13, respectively.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sees “national goals” in hosting the Winter Olympics and “personally guides” the effort, said Susan V. Lawrence, a congressional research service specialist on Asian affairs.

These include the “development of a new mega-city in China” – Zhangjiakou, 200 km from Beijing, which will host sports – “to stimulate the national spirit and rally the sons and daughters of China here and at the foreign to the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, ”and to highlight the“ alleged advantages of the Chinese national system, ”Lawrence said.

In 2016, “China declared war from one people to its own people, the Uyghurs,” including its own brother, said Rayhan Asat, a lawyer and human rights defender. She said that her brother, Ekpar, was guilty of nothing more than “excelled at Uyghur”.

Ekpar Asat was arrested in 2016 upon returning from the United States to China, where he participated in a State Department-sponsored international visitors program. “My brother is being tortured and continues to be detained under torture,” Rayhan Asat said, adding that his continued torture was “perhaps due to my constant advocacy over the past few years.”

But “if the party thinks I’m going to shut up … they are greatly mistaken,” she said, swearing that she will be “resilient in the face of genocide”.

Witness Samuel Chu, managing director of the Hong Kong Democracy Council, said that as a boy he fantasized about being a part of the Chinese Olympic table tennis team. He added that he was grateful when Hong Kong won its first and only Olympic gold medal in sailing at the Atlanta Summer Olympics in 1996, a year before Hong Kong was ceded by the United Kingdom. to China.

“Hong Kong’s fall has been rapid,” Chu said. Now, he added, “Hong Kong’s legislative system is filled with Beijing devotees.” Two years ago, Chu noted, the Chinese Communist Party heard from a delegation of pro-democracy leaders from Hong Kong. Today, he said, each member of that delegation is either in prison or in exile.

“It all happened and took place in plain sight,” Chu said. “No one can pretend (they did not know it) before setting foot on Chinese snow next year” for the Olympics. If these abuses cannot generate a response, he added, “nothing else will, and shame on us.”