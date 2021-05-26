Boris Johnson thought European Super League was a ‘great idea’, government insider says Football | sport





Boris Johnson initially gave the go-ahead to the Premier League’s ‘big six’ clubs before announcing plans for a European Super League, according to reports.

It was widely reported that No 10 officials met with Ed Woodward, then Manchester United general manager, four days before the announcement of the April 18 ending. No.10 denied that ESL was discussed, instead saying coronavirus protocols were the order of the day. Top English clubs Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have each announced they are teaming up with clubs across Europe to create an exclusive and lucrative 12-team league. La Liga giants Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, ​​as well as Serie A Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan were also involved. JUST IN: Man Utd learns Ruben Neves transfer position as Wolves stand firm

The claim is a stark contrast to how Johnson handled the news publicly. On April 20, he said at a press conference: “The first step is clearly to support the football authorities in this country – the FA, the Football Association, the Premier League – in the measures they are taking to counter this initiative. “But don’t doubt that we don’t support him. “I think it’s not in the interest of the fans, it’s not in the best interests of football. “How can that be fair in a situation where you are creating some kind of cartel that keeps clubs from going against each other?

“Playing properly against each other with all the hope and excitement that gives fans across the country. “I think this goes against the basic principles of competition. “If necessary, in order to protect this principle of competition, we will seek a legislative solution. “But we hope that the [football authorities] can find a way forward on their own. “







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos