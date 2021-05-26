U.S.-China defense relations mired in appeal dispute





A U.S. defense spokesperson said Tuesday the Pentagon is still trying to connect with Chinese military leaders as Beijing rejects calls on protocol issues. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has been pushed back three times over attempted appeals to Chinese counterparts, according to an unchallenged Financial Times report. The Chinese government-allied Global Times newspaper reported that although China was open to bilateral military talks, Austin had attempted to connect with Xu Qiliang, the powerful vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, the body of the Chinese Communist Party that oversees the military, rather than just the country’s Defense Minister Wei Fenghe. Austin’s approach of trying to see Xu, who is close to President Xi Jinping, was “an unprofessional and unfriendly act of disregarding diplomatic protocol and common international practice,” the Global Times wrote, which often echoes official opinions. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed Austin did not connect with top Chinese military officials. “We certainly want to have a dialogue with our counterparts in Beijing, and we are still working on what it will look like and how it will play out,” he said on Tuesday. The Pentagon has been open to the desire to have high-level bilateral talks with China amid rising tensions between the two sides. Washington has maintained a strong military presence in the region, especially with naval deployments, to clearly express its rejection of Beijing’s claim to disputed territories in the South China Sea, its threat to take back by force the US ally. Taiwan, and its expanded military presence beyond East Asia. China, for its part, sees the regular passage of US ships through the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait as a threat to its sovereignty, and its relations with Taiwan as a strictly domestic matter. The Chinese Air Force’s frequent patrols in Taiwan’s regional airspace and the United States’ continued supplies of advanced defense equipment to Taiwan have raised concerns that the island will become a flashpoint between the two superpowers. The story continues Relations between the armies of the two sides have declined sharply since former US Secretary of Defense James Mattis visited Beijing for talks on opening up better channels of communication in June 2018. Those talks were unsuccessful and Mattis’ successor Mark Esper was unable to arrange a meeting with his counterpart last year. Austin and Wei were due to have the opportunity for informal talks in early June at the Shangri-La Dialogue’s annual Asian security summit, but the event was called off last week due to lingering concerns over Covid-19. pmh / bgs

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos