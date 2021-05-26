Geneva meeting – Journal – DAWN.COM





The recent meeting in Geneva between Pakistani and US national security advisers is expected to give bilateral ties a boost, as this is the first face-to-face contact between senior officials from both states since Joe Biden entered the White House. There has been a perception that the ties are less than cordial between Pakistan and the new US administration as there has been no formal contact between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Mr. Biden, while this country has not originally invited by Washington to a climate summit in which other regional states were attending. The Foreign Minister has been in contact with the US Secretary of State, but we hope that the meeting between Moeed Yusuf and Jake Sullivan in Switzerland should help move relations forward. Along with improving bilateral relations, India, Afghanistan and economic cooperation were discussed in Geneva.

Clearly, the US-Pakistan relationship is difficult, marked by mistrust on both sides. The main concern of the Americas at this point is to use Pakistani influence with the Afghan Taliban to ensure an orderly withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Pakistan, on the other hand, wants to be accorded the same status as India with regard to the US regional approach. The point is, the Biden administration must apply a new approach in Pakistan to reduce mutual mistrust. Over the past four decades, bilateral relations have been shaped by Afghanistan, and before that, the demands of the Cold War in the Americas. What is needed now is for the United States to dissociate Pakistan from Afghanistan and treat this country on its own merits. Of course, Pakistan can and should help stabilize Afghanistan as much as possible, but this country should not be used as a geostrategic tool to be abandoned once the mission is accomplished, as was done after the Soviet defeat in the Afghan jihad. Pakistan, on the other hand, is in a difficult position as it tries to balance its ties with China and Russia on one side, and the United States on the other. The Islamabads’ strategic, economic and political ties with Beijing run deep, while relations with Moscow are also improving. Moreover, relations with Washington are also a key pillar of Pakistani foreign policy and cannot be taken for granted. Thus, the challenge in setting Pakistan’s foreign policy is to cultivate relations with these important capitals equally, and not to be pressured by other countries in choosing friends and allies.

Posted in Dawn on May 26, 2021

