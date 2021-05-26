Dismissal of 51 KPK employees seen as disobedience to president





Jakarta – A total of 51 officers NCP fired after failing to qualify national insight test (TWK). Zaenur Rohman, a researcher at the Center for Anti-Corruption Studies (Pukat) of the FH UGM, saw this as an act of defiance against President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “The decision to plan to lay off 51 KPK employees and provide advice to the remaining 25 (24 employees) is a form of challenge against President Jokowi,” Zaenur told detikcom, Tuesday (25/5/2021). Zaenur characterized Jokowi’s speech as very clearly that Jokowi requested that the national vision test not be used as a basis for firing officers NCP. In addition, the 24 KPK employees who were declared retrained may not have completed their studies. “This means that, in total, President Joko Widodo’s speech was disobeyed by his collaborators and other stakeholders, in this case the KPK. In my opinion, this is a form of serious disobedience by Kemenkumham, BKN and KemenPAN-RB, “Zaenur said. Press conference for KPK and BKN on TWK KPK (Luqman Arunanta / detikcom) Press conference for KPK and BKN on TWK KPK (Luqman Arunanta / detikcom) Zaenur suspects efforts to ‘get rid of’ 75 workers NCP It is a unanimous determination of the KPK itself, so that the opposition is done head-on. “Because of this disobedience, public opinion increasingly confirms that President Jokowi must read otherwise. What the President said, the public must be prepared to accept the opposite reality. If President Jokowi says A, then no A is actually going to happen and that’s what I think means. President Jokowi was not obeyed by his collaborators and it is a form of miscoordination, “Zaenur said. “If the president still wants to have authority in public, the president must summon his subordinates to put them in order and ask them to carry out what the president ordered first,” Zaenur said. Violation of the KPK law and the decision of the Constitutional Court UGM anti-corruption activist and legal scholar Oce Madril said the decision by KPK management to fire 51 unsuccessful TWK employees had the potential to violate KPK law. “In potential violation of Law 19/2019 of the Corruption Eradication Commission, which ordered the change of the status of KPK employees to ASN, and not selection. Based on the revised law KPK, what needs to be done is the transformation of the KPK Organization into a set of posts within ASN and transfer of permanent employees and no. The KPK is still the ASN ”, said Mr. Oce. President Jokowi (Photo: doc. Press office of the Presidential Secretariat) President Jokowi (Photo: doc. Press office of the Presidential Secretariat) Apart from that, Oce considered that the dismissal of 51 KPK officers was contrary to the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK). << Then, the decision of the management of the KPK violated the decision of the Constitutional Court according to which, in principle, the transfer of the status of ASN should not infringe the rights of the employees and the decision of the management of the KPK n 'was not in line with President Jokowi's mandate regarding how to respond to TWK, ”he continued. BKN has denied ignoring Jokowi’s orders. Listen on the next page

