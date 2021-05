Brexit news: Boris Johnson said to sideline Joe Biden for trade deal with Australia | Politics | New

But the Prime Minister has been warned not to hand Canberra a big trade pact on a plate without protecting UK industries, as one reader insisted “there must be a price”. British farmers have warned that any deal removing tariffs and quotas on imports of Red Meat from Down Under would seriously harm Britain’s agricultural industry.

And Hugh Killen, Australia’s largest cattle breeder, predicted that a deal with London would result in a tenfold increase in beef exports to Britain. Express.co.uk conducted an exclusive poll to gauge readers’ views on post-Brexit trade talks led by Liz Truss, the Secretary of International Trade. Asked, “Which nation should Boris Johnson prioritize on a free trade deal?” the majority were in favor of Australia. Thirty-nine percent (2,928) said number 10 should put the Australians ahead of the pack, while 21% (1,584) said Canada should come first. Nineteen percent (1,381) said the United States, 12 percent (865) lobbied for New Zealand, and only four percent (277) called on China to strike a deal first.

Only six percent (425) said they didn’t know. In the comments, some readers said post-Brexit trade with Australia is more important than trade with the EU. A person calling for putting Australians first highlighted the shared history of the two nations. He said, “The blood is a covenant. Australia is our brother. “We stood and fought and died together.” READ MORE: EU reaction: Bloc said trade deal with Canada could ‘hurt’ Irish economy

Another reader warned against any immediate trade deal with the Americans. The person said, “Right now there is not much point in concluding a trade agreement with the United States. “In fact, it might do some good to tell the Biden administration that we don’t need anything right now.” They went on to say that they “don’t trust Trudeau,” the Prime Minister of Canada, and added, “New Zealand has too many problems,” citing its attitude towards China.

The reader said the UK “should be tough” with Australia at the negotiating table. They added: “Australia is currently at the center of Chinese threats. “If they want UK support there has to be a price.”

Others expressed skepticism about the upcoming deals and chose Mr Johnson’s negotiating style, with one saying: “Boris doesn’t compromise, he surrenders.”

The poll ran from 8 a.m. on Monday May 24 to 4 p.m. on May 25.

A total of 7,460 readers participated.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos