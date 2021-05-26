Five things you need to know to start your day

Singapore is no longer the best place in the world to be in Covid. There has been a remarkable change in the fortunes of the tycoons in Hong Kong. And Australia is struggling with a labor shortage. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

Singapore, once praised for its handling of the coronavirus, has lost its first place in Bloomberg’s Covid resilience ranking as the best place in the world during the pandemic. It fell in May with other Asian economies that had contained the virus, as countries leading in vaccination continue to climb the ranks. Taiwan and Japan have pulled out of the top 10 altogether, while the United States and parts of Europe are on an upward trajectory. Meanwhile, doctors in India are suffering from burnout and depression during shifts of up to 48 hours; Hong Kong can donate vaccines to other countries as local demand decreases with only a fraction of the city vaccinated; and Covid long-haul routes are puzzling doctors with an array of painful symptoms that go on and on.

Asian stocks look set for a lower opening on Wednesday after weaker economic data weighed on US stocks. Treasuries rallied and the dollar fell as Federal Reserve officials again predicts transient pressure on prices. Futures were in the red in Japan and Australia, but little has changed in Hong Kong. The S&P 500 slipped and the Nasdaq 100 posted a modest gain after reports showed new home sales in the United States slipped and consumer confidence retreated slightly amid concerns about the inflation and employment prospects. US equity contracts have been stable. Yields on Treasuries have fallen as more Fed officials joined a chorus downplaying signs of inflationary pressures.

The last few years have seen a A remarkable change in fortunes between tech-savvy Chinese bosses and their old-school Hong Kong counterparts who built the city – and it’s a trend that shows little sign of fading any time soon. Even as Xi Jinping’s government takes action to curb the Influenced by Jack Ma and some of his peers, the combined wealth of China’s 10 richest people has tripled since 2016 to $ 425 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. For Hong Kong, it doubled to $ 218 billion during the same period. The changes underscore the declining relevance of Hong Kong businessmen who have built their empire on real estate, ports, infrastructure, telecommunications, aviation and retail. Here is Matthew Brooker’s point of view why the old-school tycoons failed in Hong Kong – and why they won’t be missed.

From tropical beach resorts and whiskey makers in the Outback to mountain ski areas and downtown cafes, Australian companies are struggling to recruit the staff they need to serve cashed domestic customers who spend locally as the border remains closed to prevent Covid-19. A shrinking pool of skilled labor, from baristas to waiters to chefs, means companies will have to start bidding higher to secure their employees. Such unrest would be music to the ears of Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe, who is trying to bring down unemployment to trigger wage gains across the economy.

When Japan won the competition to host the 2020 Olympics following a devastating earthquake and tsunami, then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said it would be a “tremendous opportunity. for Tokyo and for Japan to shine at the very center of the world stage. “How things have changed. Now, just weeks before the postponed opening ceremony on July 23, a resurgence of the epidemic associated with one of Asia’s slowest vaccine deployments has prompted the majority of the population and the main business leaders to demand that they be delayed again or completely suppressed. Moving forward with them could prove costly, both for the political future of the current Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and for corporate sponsors.

One of the big questions I have asked this year is when supply shortages and soaring input prices become a real problem for the global economy rather than a temporary challenge as we wait. that producers meet booming demand and increase their capacities. On Tuesday, we had a trio of data points to consider:

– US home sales in April were lower than expected as soaring lumber prices pushed prices much higher. There are now fears that the cost of new homes is reaching a point where it is simply starting to squeeze many people out of the market.

– Inflation expectations in the United States have soared to 6.5%, according to Conference Board data released yesterday, to a decade high if you remove a peak linked to last year’s pandemic . Bloomberg Intelligence economist Yelena Shulyatyeva suggests that inflation expectations are now at the point where they are starting to hit consumer confidence and future buying plans.

– The South China Morning Post reported that a surge in the cost of raw materials “sweeps away a number of factories in the manufacturing center of southern China”, threatening their bottom line. There is an anecdote about a Guangdong molding company that was unable to process orders, stating in a statement to customers last week that, “The cost of molding materials has greatly exceeded the gross profit of the business, and it has reached the point where we can no longer afford any losses. “

This feeds into the other big story this week, which is about China take commodity speculation seriously. China will show “zero tolerance” for monopoly behavior and hoarding, the National Development and Reform Commission said. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, meanwhile, also spoke of slashing commodity prices while ensuring sufficient supplies. There is a chance that China’s warning will start to cool prices down and maybe anchor inflation expectations slightly. But in the meantime, there are signs that all of this is increasingly becoming a headwind for two of the world’s major economies.

