CISF chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal appointed director of CBI





Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, who was appointed director of the Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday, is an IPS officer in the 1985 Maharashtra cadre and served as the director general of the Maharashtra police in addition to having been the chief of the Mumbai police between 2018 and 2019. He is currently the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). A difficult relationship with the current MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra over multiple issues, sources said, prompted Jaiswal to request a central delegation last year. They differed over the investigation into the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case which was also transferred to the NIA after NCP chief Sharad Pawar demanded the establishment of a special investigation team (SIT ), led by a retired judge, to investigate the actions taken by the Pune police. Pawar had said that the evidence against those arrested as activists and lawyers was not sufficient to keep them in jail. A low-profile officer, Jaiswal was attached to R&AW for ten years during which he helped investigate the Mumbai attacks in 2008 and helped document the role of non-state actors in Pakistan. In 2017, the Maharashtra Home Department wrote to him asking if he would be interested in returning to Maharashtra. As SP Gadchiroli, Jaiswal had stepped up his operations against the Maoists.

Jaiswal was also a member of the Special Protection Group and was responsible for the security of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In 2001, when Jaiswal was repatriated to Maharashtra cadres for six months, he was unaffected. He then wrote to the IPS association. Then-Interior Minister Chhagan Bhujbal appointed him SRPF DIG and also SIT chief to investigate the Telgi scam, a senior retired IPS official told ET. The team which included Jaiswal and Sri Kumar from Karnataka at the helm arrested then police commissioner RK Sharma, who was later removed from his post in the Telgi case. Jaiswal had also served as ATS DIG and as additional police commissioner, central region, was in charge of the investigation into the murder of BJP leader Pramod Mahajan.

