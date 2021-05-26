Ali Zafar concluded what the government was not hoping for





ISLAMABAD: Senator Ali Zafar determined after investigating the facts that Jehangir Khan Tareen was being unfairly targeted by government agencies, a finding that was contested by the prime ministers’ camp at a meeting held in this regard. An official report has not yet been submitted; however, its main findings were shared.

The News learned that Ali Zafar shared his findings at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan and Prime Minister’s Advisor on Accountability Shehzad Akbar were also present at the meeting. Ali Zafar concluded that the charges against Tareen did not have much substance and that he was further targeted by the registration of FIRs against him and his son.

Its findings have not gone unchallenged. Shehzad Akbar was asked to provide alternative facts to defend the FIA’s action and Khalid Javed Khan acted as a referee between the two, the sources said. Ali Zafar learned that FIRs were registered in accordance with the recommendations of the Sugar Commission of Inquiry. Again, the FIRs have not been registered against Tareen, on the contrary, all the defendants are facing the action, and he was further informed. After hearing from both sides, the attorney general voted in favor of Shehzad Akbar and found the actions against Tareen to be fair.

“The News” sent questions to Ali Zafar and Shehzad Akbar, but neither of them responded. The Attorney General is also quiet on this issue. However, he told another reporter that he is the arbiter in this case and anything that is decided by Ali Zafar would require his approval (GA). In the case in question, he is not ready to accept Ali Zafar’s conclusions, thus increasing the likelihood that the report will never be formalized, let alone make it public. (The aforementioned discussion was based on the main findings; he did not formally share the final version of the report.)

On the other hand, Tareen sees Ali Zafar’s report as the only silver lining for him. In any event, this remains of no consequence for the proceedings against him; he wants it to be made public. This would undermine the government’s efforts to harm him, say his close associates. On the other hand, government officials believe that releasing Ali Zafar’s report will undermine his anti-corruption mantra beyond repair. Not only Tareen, but all those involved in various charges under Imran Khan’s watch will consider themselves justified.

Imran believes he was not unfair to Tareen by any moral standard. At the aforementioned meeting, it is learned, the Prime Minister was very frank in his views on Tareen who he said had a lot of influence in the present set up at the start. Despite his disqualification, I made several high-level appointments on his recommendation, PM reportedly said at the meeting. He himself was appointed chairman of the agriculture task force, he added of Tareen. Then came the time when the low and the sugar shortage hit and people started to blame the prime minister by blaming Tareen for his alleged involvement.

Regarding the likely arrest of Tareen, the PM has reportedly assured that this will not happen under his leadership. Instead, he countered allegations of victimization by saying that other defendants are not arrested because Tareen was not arrested. However, it was learned that the FIA ​​had proposed the arrest of all the defendants and said the case would be resolved in two weeks this way. However, the real power players opposed the ruling which said such an act would send a negative message to the business community already frightened of accountability.

