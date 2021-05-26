Increase in crime in Sindh Alarms Center





By Mumtaz Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday ordered Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed to visit Sindh and focus on the law and order situation in the provinces.

The PM ordered me to go to Sindh and meet with the Rangers, Shaikh Rashid said, according to Geo News.

He added that the prime minister gave him the directives as lawlessness was on the rise in Sindh and the police were unable to “deliver”.

The minister said the Prime Minister ordered him to prepare a report and send it to him as soon as possible. In this regard, he warned that he could visit the province at any time to review the law and order situation. He added that he will contact Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry of Sindh Rangers.

The Home Secretary’s statement came minutes after Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that Imran Khan had had detailed discussions on Sindh with Governor Imran Ismail and Planning Minister Asad Umar.

Fawad said that Assad Umar and Imran Ismail expressed serious concern to the prime minister about the administrative mismanagement in Sindh, in particular the public order situation and the increase in the rate of crime in the province.

The information minister said the prime minister, while taking note of the report by Asad Umar and the governors, ordered the interior minister to visit Sindh. He added that the country’s security czar had been invited by the prime minister to work with law enforcement to develop a viable plan of action in response to the situation.

Fawad also said the prime minister ordered the interior minister to submit a report on the matter.

Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudhry said the federal cabinet approved the establishment of a review committee in connection with the request filed by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), asking for a review of the ban it has been given. imposed in the recent past.

He told a press conference after the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan that the three-member committee, made up of Interior Ministry bureaucrats under the anti-terrorism law, would hold hearings and review TLP’s request and would submit its recommendations to the cabinet.

The minister said the cabinet meeting was the first paperless event in Pakistan’s history and the forum spent most of its time discussing the national economy and the upcoming budget. He said the country was moving towards economic stability and that the electronic voting machine was an important part of the PTI’s electoral reforms.

Giving the right to vote is the agenda of the PTI, and the Election Commission should take steps to bring overseas Pakistanis into the national mainstream, he said, adding that the federal cabinet has decided to send medical aid and medicine to Bosnia to face the crown. .

He said the special visa procedure for CPEC projects for Chinese aspirants and cantonment council elections were also approved at the cabinet meeting. The largest number of cabinet meetings in Pakistan’s history, he said, have taken place under the current government. He recalled that during the three years of those who used the slogan of respect for the vote, there were 23 cabinet meetings.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister paid tribute to his economic team, saying that under difficult circumstances we have taken control of the economy and it is now moving towards stability. He said Pakistan has played a leading role in the Palestinian issue and the cabinet appreciates the role of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and the Foreign Ministry in this regard.

The cabinet welcomed the improved relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister’s adviser for parliamentary affairs, Babar Awan, made a presentation to the cabinet on electoral reforms. He has described all of these bills clause by clause and how we’re going to move forward, Fawad said.

The cabinet, he noted, expressed concern over the report and statement on the election commissions’ social media page regarding electronic voting machines (EVMs) and demanded that the PCE take action against its media team and that it should be brought to light. We await the action of the PCE, he said.

Fawad said the summary of the appointment of the CEO of Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation has been postponed, while Captain (R) Munir Azam, BS-20 Officer of Pakistan Administrative Services, has been approved to be appointed chairman of the board. of the Pakistan Tobacco Company.

Fawad said the forum approved the six-month extension of the Pakistan-Afghanistan transit trade agreement and also discussed the important program regarding the provision of facilities in the affairs of the CPEC.

Responding to questions, the minister said that the Pakistani Democratic Movement (PDM) has no future, has different ideologies and lines of action and over time it will become weaker. He added that an example of PDM’s dismay was that PMLN Shahid Khqan Abbasi had declared to withdraw if the PPP joined the alliance.

