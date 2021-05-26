Can Turkey break the US monopoly on drones within NATO?

Poland becomes the first NATO country to purchase Turkish drones, which have proven successful in various high-intensity conflicts.

As Poland is set to become the first NATO member to purchase Turkish armed drones, regional experts see the deal as a major step in challenging the US monopoly on the sale of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). ) global combat.

“The deal with Poland paves the way for more NATO countries to buy Turkish drones in the future,” said Merve Seren, an Ankara-based defense analyst. TRT World.

According to Seren, demand for Turkish drones is increasing in the global defense industry as they have successfully changed battlefield equations and neutralized enemy targets in high intensity conflicts like Syria, Libya and Haut -Karabakh.

“The main reason for Turkey’s entry into the drone market is the use of Turkish drones in a real war environment,” said Seren, who is an assistant professor at Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University.

While US drones have proven successful in countries like Yemen and Afghanistan, Seren said China and Israel have yet to convince the world of the effectiveness of their drone technology on battle fronts. difficult.

“This is the main reason why Turkey is entering the drone market. This is the use [of Turkish drones] in a real war environment, ”she said.

“While the helicopter offers limited air superiority, drones provide extended air superiority for 24 hours to soldiers on the ground.”

Seren said the conflict in Idlib in 2020 was the turning point for Turkish drones “because a full drone attack was used there.”

The Turkish government carried out coordinated attacks against Bashar al-Assad’s army and militias loyal to him. The air attacks have been called “horde attacks”.

Good news for Poland

The contract between Ankara and Warsaw was signed on Monday during a visit by Polish President Andrzej Duda to Turkey.

When Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak briefed the public on the deal on Sunday, he called it “good news”.

“I want to share good news with my audience. # Polish Army(The Polish Army) will be equipped with modern equipment, with unmanned aerial vehicles #Flag TB2 who have a strike force and have proven themselves in the wars in the east of our continent. They have also been used in Africa, ”the Polish Defense Ministry tweeted on Saturday, citing Blaszczak.

Poland will buy 24 Bayraktar TB2 type drones from Turkey and the first batch of drones will be delivered in 2022. The country has also purchased a logistics and training package. The drones will be armed with anti-tank projectiles,

Min. @mblaszczak: I want to share my good news with the public. # Polish Army will be equipped with modern equipment, with unmanned aerial vehicles #Flag TB2, which have a shock effect and have proven themselves in the wars in the east of our continent. They have also been used in Africa. – Ministry of National Defense (@MON_GOV_PL) May 22, 2021

Turkey has become the world fourth largest drone producer after the United States, Israel and China. The Turkish government invested energy and resources in drone innovation after feeling overlooked by the United States, which not only refused to sell attack drones to Ankara in 2010 and 2012, but also delayed delivery of Patriot, a surface-to-air missile system, forcing its NATO ally to purchase the S-400 missile defense system from Russia.

Bayraktar TB-2 entered the Turkish Army inventory in 2014 and is currently in use by several countries including Ukraine, Qatar and Azerbaijan. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in March that Saudi Arabia was also interested in purchasing the drones. However, no other development has been reported.

Military-grade drones produced by Turkish defense technology company Baykar have given Turkish security forces an edge, especially in cross-border counterterrorism operations. Over the past five years, Ankara has deployed its drones in several cross-border military operations: Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch, and Spring Shield. The main objective of the Turkish army was to free its Syrian border from terrorist entities with a minimum of its forces on the ground.

Turkish drones also changed the course of the Libyan civil war by aiding the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and defeating warlord Khalifa Haftar on various battlefields across crucial territories of the United Nations. west and center of the country.

“The Turks saved us just in time,” said GNA Interior Minister Fathi Bushagha, said last year in reference to the Turkish drones sent to help Tripoli.

According to Merve Seren, the main factor behind the rapid rise of Turkish drones in the global market is the price and the selling process.

Turkish drones are much cheaper and their transfer much smoother than American drones. Washington Foreign Military Sales Program (FMS) has subjected the drone transfer to the cumbersome process of Congressional scrutiny, reassurance and reviews.

“It is evident that drones are becoming much more beneficial in the modern world where hybrid methods of warfare are used instead of the usual conventional warfare, like in Syria,” Seren said.

During last year’s Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Turkish drones managed to corner Armenian forces which lost at least 200 tanks, 90 armored vehicles and 182 pieces of artillery.

Armenia’s rapid and decisive defeat in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict urged the UK to modernize its combat drones and launch a new drone program.

According to the Italian defense expert, Federico borsari, Turkey has developed a wide variety of drones and some of them belong to the “strategic class with high payload capacity”.

According to Borsari, these particular drones also possess “air-to-air and air-to-ground attack capabilities, mission interoperability with combat aircraft and fully autonomous flight and take-off control systems.”

These qualities provide the Turkish armed forces “with a whole new level of ISTAR and strike capabilities that only Israel (and the United States) currently possess,” Borsari added.

Source: TRT World