Mohan Guruswamy | Hubris, narcissim and hamartia moment

The sin of hubris is an ongoing theme that has captured the imagination of historians, philosophers and theologians

The Greeks had words for every fragility of personality. In this case, three of these words are relevant to us: (1) Hubris; (2) Hamartia; and (3) Narcissim. Hubris is described in the dictionary as simply meaning excessive pride or self-confidence; arrogance. Hamartia is generally a contrivance in Greek drama as an inner quality that initiates a movement of spirit within the protagonist to commit actions that bring the plot to its tragic end. Narcissism is the pursuit of the satisfaction of vanity or selfish admiration of self-image and idealized attributes. The term originates from Greek mythology, where a young man named Narcissus fell in love with his own image reflected in a pool of water. In Narendra Modi’s drama today, we see a bit of pride and inordinate narcissism, two fatal flaws. The question that awaits us now is whether this is the moment of hamartia that will lead the plot to its tragic end?

The sin of hubris has been an ongoing theme that has captured the imaginations of historians, philosophers and theologians. The pride of the biblical saying comes before the fall also applies well to Ravan, the great king of the Rakshasas whose long years of penance secured him the favor of Brahma, which made him invulnerable to gods and demons. We know what happened to him. We little Hindus also know that it is not necessary to be a tyrant to attract the evil attentions of the gods. Bali, the famous Daitya, reached such an eminence that Indra and the other gods had to seek the intervention of Vishnu, who once again compelled the devas by sending Bali back to patala, or the underworld.

On April 19, 1959, Cubas Fidel Castro made his first post-revolutionary visit to Washington and met with Vice President Richard M. Nixon for three and a half hours. Following this meeting, Nixon evaluated him thus: The only fact of which we can be sure is that he has these indefinable qualities which make him a leader of men. Whatever we may think of him, he will be an important factor in the development of Cuba and perhaps in Latin American affairs in general. In October of the same year, President Dwight D. Eisenhower authorized a plan to overthrow Castro.

The plan called for the landing in Cuba of a force of Cuban migrant fighters armed and trained by the CIA. This force was then supposed to storm its way inland, unleashing in its wake a popular upsurge that would overthrow Castro, just as he did with dictator Fulgencio Batista. Fortunately for Castro, the Bay of Pigs, the place chosen for the landing, suffered from two crucial drawbacks. The beach was close to Castros’ favorite vacation home and therefore had a Cuban military unit in garrison. The shallow waters of the bay also concealed shoals that forced the landing force to land at a great distance, resulting in seated ducks. This is precisely what happened. As US warships watched helplessly, President John F. Kennedy realized he was being led down the track and urgent CIA calls for US airstrikes would strip whatever was left of the sheet. of innocence vine of the United States. He abandoned the landing force to his fate. The few survivors ended up in Cuban prisons. When asked what was wrong, JFK National Security Advisor McGeorge Bundy replied: Hubris!

In February 1961, Robert McNamara, a brilliant Harvard MBA and former director of Ford Motor Company, took over as US Secretary of Defense. He took with him an equally brilliant team of systems analysts who were to transform the way the United States fights its wars in the future.

Systems analysts have quantified everything. Each weapon system ordered was subjected to a cost-benefit analysis. Even the military results were quantified in terms of pacified area and number of bodies.

When Clark Clifford, who succeeded McNamara as Secretary of Defense, totaled all of the war corps tally figures, he found that it had more than halfwayed all enemy combatant intelligence estimates! When he asked: Why are we still fighting ?, President Lyndon Johnson knew that he too had been led down the path. A few years ago, I met Robert McNamara at a seminar on the Cuban Missile Crisis organized by the Harvards John F. Kennedy School of Government. I asked him how he got it wrong. He responded with one word: Hubris.

In 1987, Indian troops traveled to Sri Lanka at the invitation of the two warring parties to force an agreement with Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s midwife. When the LTTE gave it up, then Indian army chief General Krishnaswamy Sundarji assured the government that he would be able to eliminate or disarm the LTTE in just a matter of weeks. We know what happened. This continues to be a sad chapter in the history of Indian armies. It even cost Rajiv Gandhi his life. The puzzling question is how come the Indian military ended up fighting a group that was encouraged and supported by the Indian government? And what made the Indian military believe that it would be able to erase its old protection in a matter of weeks, if not days? Hubris?

On January 28 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, virtually addressing the Davos World Economic Forums dialogue, declared India as one of the countries that had successfully brought the coronavirus under control. He said: India has taken a proactive public participation approach and has developed Covid-specific health infrastructure and trained its resources to fight Covid. He then declared mission accomplished, just as President George W. Bush had declared atop an aircraft carrier off the Iraqi coast. He then took his luck a step further by claiming that India, as the world’s largest vaccine producer, would now take the burden of saving the world! He even announced that it was a turning point in India’s economic history and that India was once again poised for greatness.

Was this his hamartia moment? Will this lead us to the denouement or the final part of a play, movie or story in which the plot threads are brought together and things are resolved and the theater ends? ?

The author, a political analyst studying economic and security issues, has held senior positions in government and industry. He also specializes in the Chinese economy.

