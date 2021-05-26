Johnson to welcome Orban to Downing Street

Boris Johnson will welcome right-wing Hungarian populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Downing Street on Friday with number 10 saying cooperation with Budapest was “vital to the security and prosperity of the UK”.

Orban, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has a difficult relationship with many European leaders and has been actively courting Chinese investments in recent years.

But he’s a rare admirer of Johnson in the EU and last year described Johnson and former US President Donald Trump as “the bravest, most dynamic and most ready to make a change” of any politician in the world.

Post-Brexit tensions are high between Britain and the EU, particularly over the issue of border controls in Northern Ireland, and Johnson will be grateful for any support he can get around the summit table in Brussels.

But Orban’s visit to Downing Street is badly opposed to Johnson’s attempt at next month’s G7 summit in Cornwall to forge a coalition of Western democracies to act as a counterweight to authoritarian rivals such as China.

This year Hungary has twice vetoed EU statements condemning the erosion of democracy in Hong Kong. Orban also vetoed Ukraine’s attempts to forge closer ties with NATO.

The Hungarian leader’s national record – he referred to the “Muslim invaders” and called the migrants “poison” – has earned him much criticism from the British left and the timing of the visit is difficult.

On Tuesday, a highly critical independent inquiry into Islamophobia within the Conservative Party revealed institutional flaws in the way it handled complaints of anti-Muslim bias.

Downing Street said that “where we are concerned about human rights, we do not hesitate to raise them”, but added that cooperation with Hungary was “vital for the security and prosperity of the United Kingdom. United”.

A spokesperson noted that Hungary was chair of the Visegrad group, which also includes Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, and was a key regional player in the fight against organized crime.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy said Johnson should pressure Orban over human rights, press freedom and his record on anti-Semitism and also urge him to adopt ” a firm stance towards Lukashenko’s regime in Belarus and Putin’s Russia ”.

Kim Darroch, former UK Ambassador to the EU, said: “I’m not sure that Orban is an extremely useful ally on anything, given his current position in Europe and internationally. . But overall, I support the Prime Minister who talks to any EU leader, even Orban. “

Budapest is accused of reneging on democratic standards and the rule of law by many of its EU partners and civil society groups. The European Parliament launched sanctions proceedings against Hungary for violating EU values ​​in 2018, although the process is unlikely to succeed as its ally Poland can block any sanctions.

The last Hungarian parliamentary elections in 2018 were deemed free but not fair by the OSCE, the European watchdog of electoral standards, as Orban’s party, Fidesz, “ enjoyed an unfair advantage due to a pervasive overlap between state and ruling party resources, biased media coverage, and opaque campaign finance regulations. “.

Brussels has repeatedly expressed concerns about the degradation of democratic standards in the country, ranging from media persecution to increased government surveillance of universities and the Orban government’s adoption of emergency decrees.

Last June, Orban urged the EU to drop sanctions against Belarus after meeting its authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk. But this week, Hungary joined the EU in condemning Belarus’ actions over the forced rerouting of a Ryanair flight.

Sign of UK / EU tensions, Emmanuel Macron, President of France, this week accused Britain at a European Council meeting of not having respected its Brexit treaty with the EU, either with regard to the Irish border or fishing.

“We are ready to defend our interests and to ensure that these agreements are implemented,” he said. “We will not accept any weakness under any circumstances.”

Macron added: “If these situations are difficult to deal with, it is precisely because of Brexit and in no way because of the EU.”