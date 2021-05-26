Why no other PM would have chosen the Modis Covid-19 strategy

Among the many certainties that the Covid-19 pandemic has destroyed are the nuggets of wisdom inherited that a giant of the electoral arena is necessarily endowed with governance skills; that a leader who is decisive is better than one who procrastinates; that a government with a gross majority serves the nation better than a coalition; that too many leaders with equal status and competing interests in the Union Cabinet are like so many cooks who invariably spoil the broth.

Since 1989, there has never been a government that has enjoyed a mandate as massive as that of the National Democratic Alliance led by Narendra Modi. Rarely has there been a leader who has matched Modis’ enviable winning frenzy; there has not been a prime minister who has initiated a staggering number of development projects like Modi has done over the past seven years.

And yet, it is unlikely that any of the former prime ministers could have formulated such a confused Covid-19 vaccination policy like Modi did. To understand why, one has to imagine, for a brief moment, that Sars-CoV-2 hit India in 2002 when Atal Behari Vajpayee’s National Democratic Alliance was in power in the Center. Or in 2005, when Manmohan Singh’s United Progressive Alliance was.

It is inconceivable that Vajpayee or Singh would have asked states to procure on their own the vaccines they need to immunize citizens between the ages of 18 and 44. Neither Vajpayee nor Singh would have formulated such a flawed policy because they would not have been allowed to do so.

The NDA and UPA were made up of voters whose territory was in the States, where their political fortunes were either made or defeated. The NDA had, among others, the Telugu Desam Party, Janata Dal (United), Biju Janata Dal and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Neither party can offset political losses in their states with gains elsewhere in India. They would have dissuaded Vajpayee from abandoning them and their people in the fight against Covid-19. Or, with their threats of bring down his government, forced him to ensure that the Union government provided the states with vaccines.

A Covid-19 pandemic in 2005 would not have had Singh to announce a national lockdown with just four hours notice, like Modi did last year. Singh should have informed and explained to his allies the reasons he imposed the lockdown. In the ministry of the UPA were Rashtriya Janata Dal, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Lok Janshakti. The left supported the UPA government from outside. Representing the interests of the relatively poorer states of Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, the leaders of these parties have reportedly highlighted the impact of a sudden lockdown on their citizens employed in other states. They would have saved time to migrant labor.

Of course, Lalu Prasad Yadav, as Union Minister of Railways, would have ensured that trains were ordered to carry Biharis from India’s subways to their home state. We would not have had the improper drama of Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal engage states in a verbal duel on the number of trains needed to transport migrant labor and on who should cover the expenses according to what percentage.

Yes, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s NDA government is a coalition. It is, however, a coalition in appearance more than in substance, as the majority commanded by the Bharatiya Janata party allows Modi to get away with decisions taken in secret, without adequate consultation. Demonetization could not have been designed and executed by a government dependent on its allies for survival, as Vajpayees NDA and Singhs UPA were. Neither could have enacted the three new agricultural laws without gaining confidence in their allies, for the Akali Dal claimed they were not from the Modi government.

Not to mention political allies, the BJP and Congress themselves have reportedly circumscribed the autonomy of Vajpayee and Singhs in formulating policies on demonetization, the Covid-19 vaccine, and agriculture. Indeed, the two prime ministers would have had pillars within their parties to challenge them on measures perceived as unpopular and detrimental to society and the economy. For example, LK Advani would have jumped on Vajpayee. Or Pranab Mukherjee or Arjun Singh or P Chidambaram would have on Manmohan Singh.

Prime ministers who lead majority governments are kept on their toes by their powerful peers. Jawaharlal Nehrus’ first ministry included Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, BR Ambedkar, Rajendra Prasad, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Syama Prasad Mukherjee, etc. Some of them died or resigned and left, leaving Nehru to occupy a prominent place in Congress. Again Nehru did not flout the wishes of the regional satraps who boasted of a formidable base of their own.

Indira Gandhi, on the other hand, kicked out regional bosses from the party, which became dependent on her for its victories and power. The urgency was the result of his style of politics and governance. Yet she has witnessed intermittent resistance from within the party. Think of Jagjivan Ram or Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna. Upon his assassination, his son Rajiv Gandhi took over as Prime Minister and found VP Singh challenging and ultimately ousting him from power.

Modi faces no opposition from within the party, largely because there are no stature BJP leaders who can use his flawed policies to challenge his authority. The retirement policy for leaders over 75, formulated in 2014, secured the retirement of Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Yashwant Sinha, et al. Modi is so invested in winning every state election because it strengthens his influence and allows him to rule without being circumscribed.

All future challenges within the BJP and the NDA are methodically hushed up. For example, Modis BJP deployed LJP leader Chirag Paswan to relegate the party of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumars to the third largest party, reducing its status to that of a dependent. Modi is no longer a primus inter pares; he is the supreme. That’s why everything, from the inauguration of the toilets to the cow barns and the laying of the foundation stone for the bridges, have Modi as the centerpiece. Every BJP ad must contain Modi.

It is to write the narrative that there is no alternative to Modi that the BJP invested heavily in the infantilization of Rahul Gandhi, hoping that Congress would not become a cement for the emergence of an alternative alliance. Gandhis ‘failure to win the election only made Modis’ costume stronger. Its raw majority has allowed it to monopolize the mainstream media for its own projection. Opposition leaders are regularly attacked to demoralize and portray them as corrupt.

The impression that there is no alternative to Modi was captured more vividly in January 2019, when opposition leaders attempted to assemble a Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan. Taking a dig, he said the Indian people would have to decide if they wanted a government mazboot (strong) or majboor (weak). Only he could provide a mazboot government because only he could achieve a decisive victory for the BJP and form a government without having to depend on allies for support, without having to negotiate and compromise.

Modis’ call for a mazboot government tapped into popular memory of the mess of past coalition governments, hampered like these by internal competition and strife. Think about how the late AIADMK leadership J Jayalalit led to the collapse of the Vajpayee government with a simple vote. Or how Chandra Shekhar brought down Vice President Singh and Congress leader Sitaram Kesri dethroned HD Deve Gowda, stung. Or how politics within the UPA between 2009 and 2014 undermined Manmohan Singh.

Yet the Indies GDP grew at a better pace under the coalition governments from 1989 to 2014. On the other hand, it has been slipping under Modi since 2016. A coalition government has expressed reservations to other backward classes in jobs and, years later, in educational institutions. A coalition government participated in the nuclear test and then ensured that India was no longer treated as a nuclear pariah. Revolutionary laws were passed under a coalition government guaranteeing rural employment and the right to information.

The Modis mazboot government has given us, besides demonetization and a shrinking economy, thousands of deaths due to an imperfect strategy to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Its vaccine policy which will not provide India collective immunity During months. On top of that, a society with festering bitterness, a political regime torn by divisions, and an eroded federal structure.

The lessons of Covid-19 for the Indian people are that a giant of the electoral arena is not necessarily equipped with governance skills; that a leader who procrastinates is better for our security; that a stable government can destabilize our lives; that too many leaders with equal status and competing interests can change a policy that benefits everyone. Importantly, remember, the turtle won the race because the hare assumed she would win, as Modi also did on Covid-19.

The author is a freelance journalist. Opinions are personal