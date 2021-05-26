Hong Kong lawmakers set to adopt Beijing-drafted election overhaul





Hong Kong’s unopposed legislature is expected to approve sweeping changes to the city’s electoral system ordered by the Chinese leadership, dramatically reducing the ability of dissenting voices to participate in government. Amendments set to be approved by the Legislative Council on Wednesday would create a review committee to review candidates for elected positions to ensure they are patriotic to China. All applicants must also be approved by Hong Kong Police National Security officials to determine if they can trust local laws. Passage of the bill will mark the culmination of Beijing’s efforts to take control of how the former British colony chooses its rulers and will give China the ability to veto any candidate for a post. following historical and sometimes violent unrest in 2019. Xi finalizes Hong Kong electoral changes, cements control of China Chinese legislators adopted a proposal in March to overhaul the way the city chooses its chief executive and give a body dominated by pro-Beijing elites more power to appoint lawmakers. Chinese President Xi Jinping later signed the final order supporting the changes. Election overhaul sends a clear signal that Beijing has become intolerant of dissent, said Dongshu Liu, Assistant Professor of Chinese Politics at City University of Hong Kong. “Beijing has given up on its indirect way of ruling Hong Kong and is now more explicit and direct in its control.” Other changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system include: Reduce the number of directly elected legislators to 20 instead of 35

Increase the number of seats in the Legislative Council to 90 from 70 and the electoral committee that chooses the city’s leader from 300 members to 1,500, measures that give Beijing-aligned representatives a larger role The United States, the United Kingdom, Japan and the European Union had previously condemned the vast overhaul of Hong Kong’s political system. The Biden administration too extensive sanctions first imposed by Donald Trump’s administration on Chinese officials. Earlier this month, Hong Kong lawmakers approved amendments to a law that required the city’s largest group of elected officials to take an oath of loyalty. The total vote was 40 to 1 in favor. This oath now requires that the approximately 450 district councilors, who primarily deal with minor municipal matters, be loyal to the government and Hong Kong laws, including the national security legislation imposed on the city last year. . At least nine of them resigned before the law went into effect, with some saying they would not make the pledge, the local Hong Kong Free Press reported. China’s Expanding Toolkit to Suppress Hong Kong Dissent: QuickTake Meanwhile, several dozen former opposition politicians and pro-democracy activists are in jail awaiting trial for violating sweeping national security law. Media mogul Jimmy Lai, a former lawmaker and eight others pleaded guilty on May 17 to staging a 2019 protest highlighting local opposition to the Communist Party on the 70th anniversary of his rule. Days earlier, authorities in Hong Kong froze some of Lai’s assets, citing security law. He was sentenced in April to 14 months in prison for unauthorized gatherings in August 2019. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

