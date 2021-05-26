Expert: Jokowi’s instructions regarding 75 KPK employees failing at TWK must be followed up

Merdeka.com – Criminal law expert Prof Romli Atmasasmita said President Joko Widodo’s leadership was linked to the fate of 75 employees of the Eradication Commission Corruption (KPK) who do not pass the National Insight Test should be followed immediately. President Jokowi Asking for test results did not necessarily become an excuse to fire dozens of KPK employees.

“Following the instructions of the president, it is not only the leaders of the KPK, but also the minister of the Empowerment of the apparatuses and the bureaucratic reform and the head of the BKN,” he said in a statement. written reported by Antara, Tuesday (25/5).

According to Prof. Romli, the monitoring is in line with the main tasks and functions of the Ministry of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (Kemenpan RB), which has the task and authority to appoint, transfer and promote the status of KPK employees. to become civil servants (ASN).

Regarding the deactivation of 75 KPK employees who did not pass the national insight test, he considered the attitude of the head of the anti-corruption institution to be correct.

“The attitude of the KPK leadership is true not to stop but only to order the transfer of the functions and responsibilities of 75 KPK officers who failed the national vision test to their superiors,” he said. he says.

Indeed, the dismissal falls under the authority of the Kemenpan RB unless there is a delegation from the competent ministry to the management of the KPK to revoke it.

WP KPK Value Decision Not In Accordance With Jokowi’s Instructions

Corruption Eradication Commission Employees’ Forum Chairman Yudi Purnomo Harahap said the decision of the National Insight Testing Assessment Team (TWK) was not in line with President Joko’s instructions Widodo (Jokowi). Chairman Jokowi’s message previously called for the KPK’s employment status change process to become ASN so that it would not be used as an excuse to lay off employees.

“We will first study the results of the press conference which did not comply with the president’s instructions,” Yudi said on Tuesday (5/25).

The mapping of the evaluation team was carried out after the management of the KPK, the minister of PAN-RB, the minister of law and security, the head of the ASN, the head of the Institute of state administration, the State Civil Service Agency (BKN), discussed the fate of 75 KPK employees who failed TWK.

Alex said that out of 75 officers, as many as 24 officers were still able to participate in national education and training. Meanwhile, 51 KPK employees are considered no longer part of the anti-corruption commission.

“From the results of the evaluator mapping, then we agreed together, out of the 75, it was established that there were 24 out of 75 employees who were still allowed to coach prior to be named ASN. During this time, these 51 people came back from the evaluators, their colors were already red and it was not possible for a coaching to be done, ”explained Alex to the BKN office.

Alex said that during the TWK process 1,274 KPK employees were declared qualified or qualified for appointment as civil servants. However, 1 person resigned, 1 person died, 1 person did not meet the specified educational standards.

So, said Alex, there are 1,271 KPK officers left who will be appointed ASN on June 1, 2021.

President Jokowi had demanded that the test results should not necessarily be an excuse for sacking dozens of KPK employees. Jokowi hopes his views will soon be followed by KPK leadership PANRB Minister Tjahjo Kumolo to BKN leader Bima Harian Wibisana.

“I ask the parties involved, in particular the KPK leadership, the PAN RB minister and the BKN head to design a follow-up for the 75 KPK employees who did not pass the test,” Jokowi told the Secretariat. presidential YouTube Account. [ray]