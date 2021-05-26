Finish line in sight for President Donald J. Trump Highway as Bill heads to governor’s office | national news





The widely traveled President Donald J. Trump’s Highway Bill completed its final round in the Legislature and made its way to the governor’s office on Tuesday morning.

In addition to adding Trump’s name to a stretch of the Cimarron County highway, Senate Bill 624 would also create the “Senator James Inhofe Interchange” in the Midwest City and several other named roads, bridges and overpasses. for people who did not meet the previous requirement that a person be dead for at least three years to be so honored.

SB 624 went through several twists and turns during the session, largely because of the three-year limit. The Senate ultimately struck that out of statute, and the House agreed, allowing ardent Trump lawmakers or at least those with ardent Trump voters to nominate 20 miles of US 287 from Boise City to the Texas line for the 45th president.

It also allowed the Midwest City interchange to be named for Inhofe and several other things to name for recently deceased people, including former Pro Senate Speaker Tem Jim Glover, who died in 2020, and a young girl. killed two years ago in an all-terrain vehicle. vehicle accident.

Democrats were generally opposed to the move, but Tuesday’s Rep. John Waldron suggested anything called the Trump Freeway move closer to Porter, known for its annual fishing festival.

“It would be a tool for economic development,” he declared unmoved. “They could have an imPEACHment festival.”

More seriously, some question the wisdom of giving active politicians the ability to turn bridges and highways into campaign signs by naming them for themselves and their constituents ahead of the election.

SB 624 was one of the many details that the House struggled to resolve as the end of the session approached.

Oklahoma isn’t the only state pushing for a Trump highway. Lawmakers in Florida, West Virginia, Uta and Arizona have introduced bills to name sections of highways named after the former president.

The long-standing dispute over whether trailers are vehicles was also addressed.

By 77 votes to 20, the Chamber decided not to.

This is important because, as vehicles, trailers generate approximately $ 12 million per year in tax revenue. As non-vehicles, they are still subject to excise tax, but at a lower rate.

Truck dealers are complaining that they are losing sales, especially of large long-haul units, because of the tax that legislative leaders said was never meant to apply to trailers.

The matter now goes to the Senate, which may or may not get there before sine die later this week.

The House also passed and sent to the governor two bills intended to counter any move by the Biden administration to ease restrictions on drugs used in medical and non-surgical abortions.

