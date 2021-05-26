Poland is the first NATO country to buy Turkish drones





The Polish Defense Minister announced on Saturday that Poland would buy 24 armed drones from Turkey and that it would be the first NATO member to buy Turkish drones from Turkey. Bayraktar TB2 drones, the first of which will be delivered next year, will be equipped with anti-tank missiles. Defense Minister Marius Pachchak said Poland would also buy a logistics and training package. Pushachak said in a state radio interview that Bayraktar TB2 drones “have proven themselves in wars,” adding that the drones were operated by a military company without further details. The contract, which will be concluded without a call for tenders, will be signed next week during the visit of the President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda, to Turkey. Turkish authorities, a NATO member, say the country has become the world’s fourth largest producer of drones since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan increased domestic production to reduce its reliance on Western weapons. Turkish defense technology producer Baykar has sold its Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aircraft to Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Qatar and Libya. Erdogan said in March that Saudi Arabia was also interested in purchasing Turkish drones. Canada lifted permits for the export of drone technology to Turkey in April after saying the equipment had been used by Azerbaijani forces in the fight against Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave. Parts covered by the ban included camera systems for armed Baker drones. “Music specialist. Pioneer of pop culture. A problem solver. Internet defender. “

