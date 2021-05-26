Tiger Global leads $ 30 million investment in Indian rival Koo on Twitter – TechCrunch





Investors are backing Koo, an Indian alternative to Twitter, with oversized checks at a time when tension is mounting between the US social network and New Delhi. The Indian startup said on Wednesday it had raised $ 30 million in a funding round led by Tiger Global Management. Mirae Asset, the IIFR’s venture capital fund and existing investors 3one4 Capital, Blume Ventures and Accel also participated in the round, which valued the Bangalore-based start-up at over $ 100 million, compared to around $ 100 million. $ 25 million in February. Like Twitter, Koo app allows users to post articles in English and half a dozen Indian languages. Its interface, logo, and social sharing mechanism are surprisingly similar to Twitter’s. The app has grown in popularity in India in recent months following outbreaks between Twitter and the Indian government after the San Francisco-based company refused to block accounts criticizing New Delhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year . (The Indian government, like that of Singapore, also ordered Twitter and Facebook last week to remove posts identifying a new variant of the coronavirus as an “Indian variant.” Also last week, New Delhi opposed Twitter’s labeling of some of its politicians’ tweets as manipulated media. Earlier this week, Delhi police visited Twitter offices to “serve notice.”) Several senior government officials – including Trade Minister Piyush Goyal, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, Union Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani, Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad – and many celebrities have signed up on Koo in recent months and urged their followers to follow suit. Although the app – co-founded by Aprameya Radhakrishna (who also co-founded TaxiForSure, which was sold to local giant Ola; and is a prolific angel investor) – has gained investor confidence, it has yet to gain traction. . The Koo app, launched last year, had less than 6.5 million monthly active users in India in April, according to mobile analytics company App Annie (data which an industry executive shared with TechCrunch) . The startup says it aims to create a social network for the entire country and not just a fraction of it. Twitter remains widely popular among users in urban cities in India. Koo, whose initial pull was credited to Hindu nationalists, is currently one of the few social networks to comply with India’s new IT rules which give New Delhi greater power to remove messages it deems offensive. The revised IT rules, announced in February, will end the double standard by making platforms more accountable to local law, government officials said at the time. Failure to comply with this rule could deprive social networks of the safe harbor protection they enjoy. The deadline for complying with the new rules expires on Wednesday. Facebook, which identifies India as its largest market, said it wants to comply with the new rules, while Google said in a statement that it is respecting India’s legislative process. Koo is Tiger Global’s latest investment in India this year. The hedge fund, which has backed more than 20 Indian unicorns, has become the most prolific investor in Indian startups in recent months, gaining founders with its investment pace, check size and favorable terms.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos