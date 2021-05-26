Palestinian Authority in Punjab now refers sugar factories law to non-existent committee – Pakistan





LAHORE: Defying Prime Minister Imran Khan for the third time in the past eight months and further delaying legislation on the Sugar Factories (Control) Act (Amendment), the Punjab Assembly referred the law to the standing committee of food, a committee that does not. exists and asked him to report within 60 days.

Speaking to Dawn, Punjab’s Minister of Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat admitted that the Standing Committee on Food does not exist. It was mistakenly referred to the food committee and would be redirected to the special committee.

Interestingly, the bill was referred to the special committee two months ago and they deliberated and made their recommendations. The government, however, completely ignored his recommendations and passed a bill in the House that was the exact opposite of what the committee had proposed. Why send the same bill to the same committee for the second time in so many months?

The whole process is aimed at defeating the bill that sought to place sweets under some sort of official oversight mechanism and help farmers, says a Food Department official, who sponsored the bill, who did not want to be named because of the political sensitivity of the matter.

The bill has taken on increased prominence in recent months because Prime Minister Imran Khan has personally followed the process, urging the government of Punjab to legislate it. But the government of its own party avoids it; first amend the bill exactly the opposite of what he wanted and now send the matter to a non-existent committee.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been following the case since last August, but he is unable to get it through the Punjab government, a provincial minister said.

According to the context of the bill, when the sugar crisis hit the country last year, the prime minister sought suggestions from the Punjab’s Food Department to deal with the situation. Citing the 1950 Sugar Factory Act, the ministry argued that it needed legislative and administrative powers to bring sugar factories to some discipline. He listed these powers as the ability to decide when the grinding season begins, a dispute resolution mechanism, making breaches in the process noticeable and ultimately linking the collection of mill dues to their income.

The mills were also asked to pay farmers through bank accounts to document their activities. These suggestions were sent to the Prime Minister’s office and the government of Punjab.

The ministry was questioned and had to justify every power it sought. The prime minister agreed and the suggestions were sent to the Punjabi government for legislation, an official involved in the process said. However, the process got stuck somewhere in the political and bureaucratic austerity. As pressure from the prime minister’s office increased because it monitored development almost daily, the department suggested issuing orders for immediate action. The Prime Minister ordered the publication of ordinances granting the required powers to the department. Two ordinances were issued in September last year to achieve this goal.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has been ordered to prepare similar legislation before the ordinances expire. The Punjab allowed the two ordinances to be canceled until December, but renewed them for another three months. As their second expiry approached, the Punjabian Assembly proposed and referred the bill to Special Committee No.12. The committee finalized the amendments to the 1950 Sugar Factory Control Act when it was passed. meeting on March 29 and sent them to the House for final approval.

However, the government surprised at this point. Instead of accepting the amendments recommended by the committee in the sense of orders, he did the exact opposite, said an opposition member, who was closely following the entire process. The bill he proposed took away from the ministry all of its powers setting the date of the grinding season and the dispute resolution mechanism, made the complaints inadmissible and authorized the payment of producers at eight months (up to ‘to June 30) instead of 15. days and not only defeated the spirit of ordinances, but gave more leeway to millers in settling duties. Millers are also allowed to make cash payments.

