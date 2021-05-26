Trump begins to put together his own contract with America. And he teams up with Newt.





The group is just starting to define the details of what a Trumpified contract might look like. But he’s likely to take an America-first political approach to everything from trade to immigration. The source described it as a political priority for 2022 and beyond.

Its construction has been teased and discussed for weeks, but the fact that leaders are starting to put it in place underscores Trumps’ continued interest in trying to shape the Republican Party beyond issuing endorsements, holding rallies and fundraising ahead of the midterm elections. . It also suggests that Trump still feels the need to move the party forward in his leadership, at least intellectually.

Detailed political plans have never been the most notable feature of Trump’s political appeal, nor has he consistently followed through on promised policy initiatives. So it remains to be seen how complete the updated contract will be, if at all. Gingrich, who wrote the “Contract with America” ​​with former congressman Dick Armey, said he shouldn’t be expected to debut anytime soon. But when asked what should be included in a 2022 Republican agenda, Gingrich presented a list of potential priorities.

It should be positive, Gingrich said. Choice of school, teaching American history for real, abolishing Project 1619, eliminating critical theory of race and what the Texas legislature does. We should say, bring it.

Gingrich said that was not to be expected until the midterm elections as the world keeps changing and evolving.

The original “Contract with America” ​​was credited with helping Republicans secure their first majority in four decades after the party won 52 House seats in 1994 and nine Senate seats. Republicans have used him as a model in elections ever since. In 2010, the so-called Young Guns Republicans, led by Reps Eric Cantor, Paul Ryan and Kevin McCarthy, presented a much longer version of the Gingrichs contract with a 224-page post outlining political goals ahead of the mid-election. mandate. And Graham, who was one of the signatories to the contracts when he first ran for a House seat in 1994, has frequently advocated for Republicans to adopt contract-like statements to unify the party for election years.

Since leaving the White House, Trump has mostly focused on the past by airing his grievances about the 2020 election, comparing cable TV ratings from his tenure to today, calling for credit public for his administrations’ work on vaccines and attacking Republicans who voted for his impeachment following the Jan.6 riots on Capitol Hill. He has made few public appearances, and in closed-door speeches donors say he continues to focus on his complaints about the latest election.

Newt Gingrich addresses Republican congressional candidates on Capitol Hill on September 27, 1994, at a rally where they pledged a contract with America. | John Duricka / AP Photo

Still, Trump’s advisers say he’s invested in the success of the Republican Party in the upcoming midterm election. Republicans will need to secure at least five House seats and one Senate seat to reverse power in those respective chambers. Even though mid-term is well over a year away, Trump has issued endorsements and met with candidates eager to obtain his blessing, and his private clubs in Florida and New Jersey are fundraising epicenters with a constant stream of donors with deep pockets depositing in their ballrooms. .

A Trump spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

The 1994 “Contract with America” ​​introduced 10 government reform bills Republicans planned to bring to the next Congress focused on welfare reform, tort reform and taxes. Trump is not known for his loyalty to conservative ideas. Although he pursued a deregulation agenda and passed a package of tax cuts during his tenure, he also increased spending, struck deals on immigration and gun control, refused to touch rights. and continued criminal justice reform. His penchant for entertaining Democrat-drafted ideas has often been thwarted by conservatives in his White House; which in turn greatly frustrated Hill Democrats who called him an unreliable negotiator.

But Trump saw the usefulness of having a political platform. The month before his election in 2016, his campaign unveiled its own version of the Gingrichs contract, the contract with the American voter. In it, Trump pledged to take 28 steps during his first 100 days in office.

Trump has been successful in achieving some of his initial goals related to immigration, trade, and taxes. Yet only a fraction of its proposed actions have been accomplished. And by 2020, the Republican Party hasn’t even bothered to introduce a new platform at its convention.

