UK COVID ‘disaster’ to be laid bare by ex-…





By Guy Faulconbridge LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) – Former chief adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will portray his former boss on Wednesday as a hesitant leader surrounded by fools whose ineptitude has led to a “disastrous” response to the global pandemic. most devastating in decades. With nearly 128,000 deaths, the UK has the fifth-worst official COVID toll in the world, and Johnson was slow to appreciate the significance of the virus threat in early 2020 as it spread from China to the United States. British coasts. Dominic Cummings, the strategist behind the Brexit 2016 campaign and Johnson’s landslide election victory in 2019, will be questioned by UK lawmakers from 8:30 a.m. GMT on what lessons can be learned from the pandemic. Cummings, who left government at the end of last year, said the UK Department of Health was a “smoldering ruin”, that Western governments had failed during the crisis and that the secret British state had failed. was unfortunately not prepared for the pandemic. “The COVID plan was supposed to be ‘world class’ but turned out to be partly a disaster, partly nonexistent,” Cummings said on May 18 in one of dozens of tweets critical of the UK response. “If we had had the right preparations + the right people in charge, we probably would have avoided lockdown1, * certainly * no need for lockdowns 2 and 3,” he said. Cummings, played by Benedict Cumberbatch in the film “Brexit: The Uncivil War”, presents the British state as an outdated system run by incompetent amateurs, resistant to any innovation that would bring them closer to the modern world. British officials, he said, failed to learn early lessons from COVID in Asia, were resistant to new ideas from young scientists, too secretive, too bureaucratic, and lacked real scrutiny from the media national compliant. Asked about Cummings’ criticisms, Johnson’s spokesperson said: “At all times we have been guided by the data and the latest evidence available to us.” In a series of investigations, Reuters reported that the UK government had made several mistakes: it was slow to spot the arrival of infections, it was late with a lockdown and it continued to refer infected patients to health centers. care. The government’s chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, said in March 2020 that 20,000 deaths would be a good result. Shortly thereafter, a worst-case scenario prepared by government science advisers estimated the possible death toll at 50,000. The toll is now close to 128,000. Johnson admitted mistakes were made and lessons needed to be learned, but his ministers say they were working at the pace of the biggest public health crisis in a century. Johnson has called Britain’s vaccination program a success that will allow the economy to rebound ahead of its peers. Britain has the fifth fastest vaccination program in the world, based on vaccines per 100 people, behind the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Bahrain and Chile. (Report by Guy Faulconbridge edited by Mark Heinrich) Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

