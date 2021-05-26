Former Fata members organize sit-in against internal government assembly – Newspaper





PESHAWAR: Lawmakers from amalgamated tribal districts and opposition benches held a sit-in inside Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s assembly on Tuesday to protest governments’ failure to honor their commitments to residents of the former Fata before the merger of their regions with the province in 2018.

MPAs from tribal districts affiliated with opposition parties sat in front of the speakers’ platform to protest what they called the prejudiced and biased attitude of the provincial and federal governments towards the former Fata.

The opposition MPAs of the inhabited neighborhoods joined the protest.

President Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, who chaired the session, repeatedly asked them to end the protest, but they refused.

Complain about the promises made to the inhabitants of the regions before the merger not kept

Nisar Mohammad Khan, a member of the National Awami Party, which initiated the sit-in, said the protest would continue until the government fulfills its commitments.

Some commitments were made with the residents of former Fata when the 25th Constitutional Amendment was presented to parliament in 2018, but unfortunately they were not honored, he said.

The legislator complained that the MPAs in the tribal districts did not have time to highlight the issues of their region in the assembly.

He said the provincial government had not yet given representation to the merged districts in the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC), whose main function was to determine their share in development funds.

Supporting protesting MPAs, opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani said opposition parties would bring their workers to Peshawar for a demonstration outside the House of Chief Ministers.

He called on the government to honor its commitments with the tribal districts.

Durrani said he discussed the strategy with parliamentary leaders of other opposition parties and called on them to get their workers to demonstrate for the rights of the former Fata people.

He said the provincial council of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl would meet in Peshawar on May 30 to discuss the future line of action to this effect.

The government claims billions of rupees have been released for development work in former Fata, but the situation on the ground has not changed, he said.

The opposition leader insisted that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan did not know who was running the administrative affairs of the province.

National Awami Party House Leader Sardar Hussain Babak called on the government not to ignore tribal districts and to honor its commitments, including granting three percent of the National Finance Commission prize to the former Fata.

He said the government has announced a 100 billion rupee development program for the region to be used annually for development work.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had repeatedly announced the restoration of 3G and 4G services to the merged districts, but the facility was not restored, he said.

Mr Babak said the United States is establishing a base in Waziristan, so the government should explain its position on this.

The Special Assistant to the Chief Information Minister, Kamran Khan Bangash, defended the policies and initiatives of the government in the merged districts and, for the first time in the history of former Fata, 36 billion Rupees were spent on development work last year.

He said the chief minister chaired the twice-monthly task force meeting to review the progress of ex-Fata development projects.

Mr Bangash said 702 village and neighborhood councils had been established in the merged districts, while doctors and teachers were assigned to the institutions.

He said the deprivation of residents of the merged districts for seven decades could not be resolved in two years and that it would take time.

The chief ministers’ aide said 29,000 members of the Levies and Khasaddar forces had been integrated into the provincial police.

Local government minister Akbar Ayub Khan called the merged districts a fragile area and said some pockets had yet to be cleaned.

He said the provinces should donate their respective NFC price due to the merged development districts.

The chamber admitted for detailed discussion a motion to adjourn by opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani regarding the irregularity in the allocation of commercial property in the town of Bannu.

Mr Durrani said the deputy commissioner of Bannu and the municipal administrator of tehsil had had a standoff over the allocation of properties in the sasta bazaar.

Local government minister Akbar Ayub Khan confirmed the acrimony between the two officials and said the anti-corruption establishment was looking into the matter.

During Question Time, Environment Minister Ishtiaq Urmur said the forestry department had fined Rs 50 million for illegal harvesting and movement of timber in the past two years.

He said the department faces a staff shortage as it currently has 4,000 people.

The minister said the government planned to recruit another 4,000 people and install CCTV cameras at forest checkpoints across the province.

Responding to a supplementary question, Mr Urmur said that negotiations were underway with local communities in tribal districts to categorize forests and that checkpoints would be set up in parts of North and South Waziristan, Khyber and d ‘other regions.

Posted in Dawn on May 26, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos