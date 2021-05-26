Donald Trump says he has ‘generally done the opposite’ of what Anthony Fauci advised on COVID





Former Republican President Donald Trump said on Tuesday night that he was “generally doing the opposite” of what infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci advised during his presidency.

“Remember I closed our country to China long before long [Democratic House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi or whoever wanted it to happen, “Trump said in an interview on Newsmax,” including Dr. Fauci, who I always got along with pretty well, but I generally did the opposite of what I did. ‘he wanted “.

Trump also falsely claimed that Fauci said a COVID-19 vaccine would take three to five years to create or “probably wouldn’t even happen.”

Fauci’s first comments on a coronavirus vaccine came in an interview published last January, in which he said it would take about a year to develop a vaccine ready for emergency use.

The United States Food and Drug Administration cleared the BioNTech and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in mid-December 2020. Development, testing, and clearance of the vaccine took place in less than 10 years. months as part of the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed.

In late February 2020, Fauci said it was “irrelevant” if Trump closed the US border with China. “When multiple countries are involved, it is very difficult[topreventavirusfromenteringyourcountry”declaredFaucitoCNBCbackinthe”Infactit’salmostimpossible”era[keepavirusfromcomingintoyourcountry”FaucitoldCNBCatthetime”Infactit’salmostimpossible”[d’empêcherunvirusd’entrerdansvotrepays”adéclaréFauciàCNBCàl’époque”Enfaitc’estpresqueimpossible”[keepavirusfromcomingintoyourcountry”FaucitoldCNBCatthetime”Infactit’salmostimpossible”

Trump and Fauci have publicly disagreed on several occasions over the past year over the best ways to respond to the deadly pandemic.

During a Senate hearing in May 2020, Fauci advised against opening falling schools because it was unrealistic to expect students to return to schools without effective treatment for COVID-19 or vaccine to protect them.

In response, Trump called Fauci’s remark “unacceptable.” The former president said schools should be reopened for in-person learning and suggested that older teachers, who were more likely to fall seriously ill from COVID-19, could be kept away from classrooms for several weeks after they reopen as a preventive measure.

Last October, Fauci disagreed with Trump’s claim that the United States was “turning the corner” on the pandemic.

“It will go away,” Trump said during a presidential debate with then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden. “We turn the turn, we turn the corner. He’s going.”

At the time, the United States was reporting 70,000 new cases and nearly 1,000 deaths per day.

When asked if Trump’s assessment was correct, Fauci replied, “No it’s not. I mean, I think if you just look at the numbers you can have opinions on what’s happening, but the data speaks for itself. “

Fauci also disagreed with Trump pushing hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

After Biden became president, Fauci said Trump tried to get him to downplay the severity of the pandemic. Throughout 2020, Trump had repeatedly accused doctors and the media of alarming people about the coronavirus to make it look bad.

Fauci also said he felt he couldn’t speak freely about the pandemic to the media because he feared retaliation from Trump. The president prevented me from speaking on the evening COVID-19 news shows, he said.

Newsweek has contacted the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the federal agency Fauci oversees, for comment.

