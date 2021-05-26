Connect with us

Politics

President Joko Widodo expresses prayers for Wasiak amid COVID-19 pandemic

Published

13 seconds ago

on

By


Instagram / Jokowi

COVID-19 in Indonesia

President Joko Widodo urged the Indonesian people to remain optimistic even though the danger of the COVID-19 pandemic still looms. During this year’s Wasiak celebration, Jokowi also expressed positive prayers to deal with the issues amid the pandemic.

  • WowKeren team