Will Allen Weisselberg join the Accountants Hall of Fame?





Every now and then, history brings us a hero accountant. In the 1930s, it was Frank Wilson, who helped tidy up Al Capone and became a main character in Hollywood’s The Untouchables. More recently, David G. Friehling has shifted and has proven to be essential in breaking the Madoff Ponzi scheme. Now would it be Allen Weisselberg’s turn?

Weisselberg, CFO of the Trump Organization, has become a central figure in New York prosecutors’ drive to unravel the rat-nest of Donald Trump’s financial record to determine whether or not there was criminal activity there. -low. Pressure has recently been increased on Weisselberg as his own tax returns are under investigation. This development could make him the man Trump fears the most in the world. The former president issued a statement calling the investigation corrupt, adding: “There is nothing more corrupt than an investigation that desperately seeks a crime. But make no mistake, this is exactly what is happening here. “

To understand the threat posed by Weisselberg, it helps to know his story. First employed by Trump’s father, Fred, as a personal accountant in 1973, Weisselberg is 73 – barely a year younger than Donald Trump. Fred Trump from all angles, drawing the attention of both the press and government investigators.

Under Fred’s tutelage, Donald and Allen stood up in tandem, Donald acting as the outside face of the business and Weisselberg quietly handling things on the inside. As young Trump built his empire on advertising and gained fame, Weisselberg was promoted to accountant to chief financial officer and helped create the jumble of roughly 500 companies that make up the Trump empire.

After spending nearly 50 years with the Trump organization, he almost certainly played a significant role in businesses ranging from Miss Universe to Trump’s casinos, and he handled Trump’s personal finances. Weisselberg was at work in earlier times of controversy, including in 2002 when Trump Hotels clashed with the Security and Exchange Commission and in 2018 when the Trump Foundation had to shut down in a settlement with the Attorney General from New York.

According to the attorney general, the Trump foundation, of which Weisselberg served as treasurer, was used to organize events that benefited the Trump campaign for the president. Foundation funds were also distributed to benefit the campaign, in accordance with the lawsuit.

Trump himself had to pay $ 2 million to various charities to end the case.

As closed as Trump is talkative, Weisselberg has not commented on any of the legal issues involving himself and the former president. Throughout his career, the calm Weisselberg has been so loyal that his former daughter-in-law, Jennifer, once told The New Yorker: “He has more feelings and adoration for Donald than for his wife.”

Her former husband Barry, who worked for Trump, could be caught in the legal net, which could change the way Allen Weisselberg thinks when it comes to cooperating with authorities. If Barry is drawn into the affair, the former cruncher might feel more pressure to break up with Donald Trump in the hopes of protecting himself and his own child. Neither Allen nor Barry Weisselberg have been charged with wrongdoing.

If Weisselberg chooses to follow the path of the heroes of his craft, from Wilson to Friehling, he could help authorities understand the inner workings of the Trump organization and take his place in the accountants hall of fame no matter what. the end of things.

