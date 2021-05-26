Football: Porto brace themselves as Portugal enter Champions League breach again, Sports News

After Lisbon last year, it’s now Porto’s turn. Once again, Portugal stepped in to save UEFA by offering to host the Champions League final, which for the second year in a row has been forced to leave Istanbul due to the ongoing pandemic.

With the retreat of the Covid-19 crisis, a proven ability to organize the biggest match in European club football and good relations between its national federation the FPF and the governing body of the European game, Portugal has proven to be the only real option to organize Saturday. clash between Manchester City and Chelsea.

“Once again we looked to our friends in Portugal to help both UEFA and the Champions League and I am, as always, very grateful to the FPF and the Portuguese government for agreeing to organize the match in such a short time, “said the UEFA president. Aleksander Ceferin.

It is unfortunate for Istanbul, which was initially supposed to host the 2020 final only for UEFA to revamp the final stages of last season’s Champions League in Lisbon in August, three months behind schedule.

The Turkish metropolis was told it would host this season’s final instead, but that became impossible when the UK government put Turkey on its red list just after City and Chelsea made sure it would be an all-English affair. .

UEFA have insisted this season’s flagship game will be played in front of a large crowd after Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain at Lisbon’s Estadio da Luz last year behind closed doors.

But with English fans essentially banned from traveling to Turkey and playing the game in England ruled out due to the UK government’s refusal to relax its own quarantine rules for officials and media coming from abroad, another solution was necessary.

That solution is the Estadio do Dragao in Porto, where a total of 16,500 spectators will be able to watch Saturday’s game, after Portuguese authorities said 33% of the stadium’s capacity could be filled.

There will be 12,000 English supporters on the pitch, split evenly between the two clubs, with Portugal being the only European Union country currently on the UK government’s green list for travel.

For the Lisbon government, the choice of Porto is seen as “international recognition that the measures taken to fight the pandemic have produced results”, according to Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva.

He described earlier the context of health in Portugal as “one of the best in Europe”.

This did not prevent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from calling the decision to move the final to Istanbul “political”.

With the next three finals already assigned to other cities, including St. Petersburg next year, UEFA has yet to promise a future final in Istanbul.

However, he said he would “urgently examine future opportunities for the city”.

Portugal, meanwhile, went through a devastating wave of coronavirus infections earlier this year and earlier this month entered the final phase of its gradual easing of the lockdown.

So far, there has been no significant rebound in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Nonetheless, fans arriving from England will have to adhere to usual health protocols, including requiring a negative coronavirus test to enter the country.

Porto was one of the main venues when Euro 2004 was held in Portugal, and the northern city on the banks of the Douro also hosted the UEFA Nations League ‘Final 4’ in 2019.

In addition, it is also noteworthy that the president of the FPF, Fernando Gomes, is a UEFA vice-president close to Ceferin.

“All of this is possible because the Portuguese Football Federation and its president are greatly appreciated by UEFA,” said Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa, president of FC Porto, who has made the Estadio do Dragao home.

“When they accept to host him, because they know FC Porto so well, UEFA trusts them and is happy to come here.”