The performance of PTI is much better than that of PML-N: PM Imran





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday highlighted the difference between the overall performance of the outgoing government and that of the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government over the past 10 years.

In a tweet today, the Prime Minister said that in the last 31 months of the PTI government in Punjab, the fight against corruption has recovered 220 billion rupees.

“The difference in the performance of the Punjab anti-corruption department during the 10 years of the PTI government and the PMLN is clearly visible in the results achieved so far. In the last 31 months of our government in Punjab, the fight against corruption has recovered 220 billion rupees, contrary to the sad 10-year record of the PMLN government, ”he wrote.

The difference in the performance of the Punjab anti-corruption department during the 10 years of the PTI government and the PMLN is clearly visible in the results achieved so far. In the last 31 months of our government in Punjab, the fight against corruption has recovered 220 billion rupees, contrary to the dismal 10-year record of the PMLN government.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 26, 2021

The Prime Minister also compared state land recoveries and indirect cash recoveries during the tenure of PML-N and that of the government led by Imran Khan.

He wrote: “State land worth 192 billion rupees was reclaimed against 2.6 billion rupees for reclaiming state land under 10 years of PMLN. The cash recovery is 2.35 billion rupees compared to only 430 million rupees during the 10 years of the PMLN. Indirect cash recovery now stands at Rs 26 billion compared to zero over the last 10 years of the PMLN. “

He added that since the PTI government took office in 2018, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered 484 billion rupees, compared to only 290 billion rupees recovered between 1999 and 2017.

“The same contrast is present in the performance of NAB. Between 2018 and 2020 of our government’s mandate, the NAB recovered 484 billion rupees against only 290 billion rupees recovered between 1999 and 2017..

The same contrast is present in the performance of NAB. Between 2018 and 2020 of our government’s tenure, the NAB recovered 484 billion rupees against only 290 billion rupees recovered between 1999 and 2017. When the government fails to protect criminals and allows accountability to operate without interference, the results are reached

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 26, 2021

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said millions of people around the world fell below the poverty line due to the coronavirus.

He said poor and underdeveloped countries were more affected than developed countries.

Imran Khan also paid special tribute to Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Social Security and the Ehsaas program team.

He had said the middle and semi-middle classes were the hardest hit when the economy came to a halt during the lockdown.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that under these circumstances the Ehsaas program had been declared the fourth most successful program in the world.

The prime minister also added that the countries which helped the affected class in a rapid, transparent and coordinated manner, the Pakistani Ehsaas program were included according to the World Bank.

If the Ehsaas program had not been introduced, our weaker sections would have had to face more problems, he said.

He said transparency was maintained because the technology was used in the Ehsaas program.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos