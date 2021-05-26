A human community with a shared future: China’s response to Gauguin

Editor’s Note: “Roots of China’s Growth” is a 10-part series marking the centenary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which presided over the country’s meteoric rise as a world power. The series focuses on 10 fundamental elements of the strategy that has led to China’s transformation from an impoverished nation over the past 100 years. The “Human Community with a Shared Future” is the third in the series. The article is part of a special series from CGTN and its international media partners. In a painting he considers a masterpiece, the French post-Impressionist artist Paul Gauguin (1848-1903) presents the life cycle of human beings with a dreamlike and poetic approach. The 4 meter canvas painting begins with a baby on the right and ends with a shriveled old woman on the left. Plants, including trees, flowers, herbs, and fruits, represent the fleetingness of time and the disappearance of life. The title of the painting poses three intriguing questions: Where do we come from? Who are we? Where are we going? How China sees it President Xi Jinping provided China’s response to Gauguin’s questions in a UN speech on January 18, 2017. “Passing the torch of peace from generation to generation, supporting development and making civilization prosper: this is what the peoples of all countries aspire to; it is also the responsibility that statesmen of our generation should assume. And China’s proposal is: to build a community of a common future for mankind and achieve shared and win-win development, ”Xi said. A human community with a shared future is not like the European Community. He belongs to the whole human race, respects sovereignty and rejects an unequal system in which the weak depend on the powerful. The Chinese notion of such a community combines the Western concept of fate which emphasizes inevitability and the Indian (Buddhist) concept of fate (prattyasamutpda) which leans towards fortune. Autonomy is a prerequisite for such a community. On this basis, it transcends differences of national interests. Common interests follow common responsibilities that lead to a shared future.

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the 2015 UN Sustainable Development Summit at UN headquarters in New York, September 26, 2015. / Xinhua

How remodeling can take place Peter Thomson, the 71st president of the United Nations General Assembly, told Xinhua in 2012: “Building a community of common destiny for mankind is for me the only future of mankind on this planet.” Why? Human beings live in an interconnected world. As we move towards an era defined by the Internet of Everything (IoE), new spheres of exploration such as artificial intelligence (AI), the deep sea, the Internet and outer space are expected to no longer be be governed by ancient geopolitical and zero-sum rules, they must not contradict core human values ​​either. Technological reassessment is profoundly transforming the pattern of global interactions, reshaping political and economic systems, and even redefining humanity. In a decentralized world, human beings need a guiding principle to help them build peaceful and prosperous lives. This is where the concept of a human community with a shared future comes in.

A service robot is displayed at Schunk's booth in the equipment exhibition area during the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China on November 5, 2019. / Xinhua

In short, the concept includes three missions: First, to advance the common development of our world, promote the common rebirth of human civilizations and unite the peoples of the whole world into one. While the concept of “Chinese nation” incorporates philosophies that cross Chinese civilization, the concept of a human community with a shared future illustrates China’s ties to the world, integrating the Chinese dream into the world’s dream. President Xi asserted that “China’s proposal to build a human community with a common future is not diplomatic rhetoric. It is essential for the realization of the Chinese dream and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation ”. Second, to offer Chinese wisdom and a Chinese solution to the problems facing humanity. According to this concept, autonomy over fate transcends center-periphery dependence, common destiny trumps interdependence, and the notion of human community with a shared future trumps paradoxes, such as that between globalization economic and localization policy. Today’s world is undergoing profound changes never seen in the previous century. While the COVID-19 pandemic has posed a formidable challenge to the world, the collaboration between countries to combat is a vivid example of how we are pursuing our common future. Public good and community building Third, to answer the question “are we heading for a better future”. The dawn of a new era defined by AI and IoE makes it possible to move from cultural exchanges to innovation. This paves the way for a future where the theory of linear evolution is out of place, Western centrism is rejected, and anthropocentrism no longer dominates. These are the fundamental ideas at the heart of a global community with a shared future. Contrary to outdated mindsets governing international relations, China is destined to develop its vaccines as a global public good and to make them more accessible and affordable for developing countries.

The first shipment of 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine supplied by China arrived at Robert Mugabe International Airport, Harare, Zimbabwe on February 15, 2021. / CFP