Boris Johnson’s ex-aide prepares to lift curtain on UK pandemic failures, Europe News & Top Stories





LONDON (BLOOMBERG) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ready to face a wave of criticism from his former adviser Dominic Cummings, who is set to reveal what he knows about the government’s missteps in helped Britain suffer the worst pandemic toll in Europe. Mr Cummings, who was Mr Johnson’s most powerful adviser until his acrimonious departure in November, set the scene by sending out a series of tweets clearly showing his disapproval of the way ministers have handled the crisis. He will testify before a committee of Members of Parliament tasked with investigating Britain’s response to the pandemic on the morning of Wednesday, May 26. For Mr Johnson, the danger is that Mr Cummings’ revelations will tarnish the government’s recent record of a successful vaccine rollout and a gradual easing of restrictions which are so far on track. The PM capitalized on the wave of optimism over the end of the lockdown to a string of important local election wins this month and recent economic data has put Britain on track for a strong recovery. But Mr Cummings’ evidence threatens to take public debate back to a much more troubled time in Mr Johnson’s tenure, a time when he first dismissed the dangers posed by Covid-19, then almost died himself of disease. In recent days, Mr Cummings has claimed the government initially pursued a strategy of ‘herd immunity’ – exposing parts of the population to the virus – which Mr Johnson’s office has denied. He also referred to “the almost total absence of a serious protection / social protection plan” for around a million vulnerable people. Last month Mr Cummings posted a blog saying Mr Johnson had fallen well below “standards of competence and integrity the country deserves”. The question is whether Mr Cummings has enough inside information to seriously injure Mr Johnson, who has gone through the recent controversies unscathed. The government’s successful vaccination program has seen nearly three-quarters of UK adults administered at least one dose. People aged 30 and 31 will be invited to reserve their photos from Wednesday. Despite an increase in cases of the so-called Indian variant, Mr Johnson is now considering the full reopening of the economy on June 21, which continues after data showed vaccines remain effective against the strain. Mr Johnson’s allies will also argue that the public will not give much weight to Mr Cummings’ comments, given the former aide’s own errors in judgment last year. Mr Cummings was widely convicted in the first lockdown for driving more than 402 km (250 miles) from London to another house in North East England.







