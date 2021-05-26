COVID ‘It was obvious to smart people’ came from Wuhan lab





Former President Donald Trump said in an interview on Tuesday that it “is obvious to smart people” that the coronavirus is emerging from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

“I had no doubts about it,” Trump told Newsmax host and former advisor Steve Cortes. “I have been criticized by the press because China takes care of a lot of people. They took care of Hunter [Biden]. They took care of Joe. They took care of everyone, didn’t they? And people didn’t mean China. Usually they blame Russia. It’s still Russia, Russia, Russia, but I said from the start it was from Wuhan.

Trump won a victory lap earlier Tuesday after Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to undertake a “transparent and science-based” investigation into the origins of the virus.

“Now everyone agrees I was right when I called Wuhan as the source of COVID-19, sometimes referred to as the Chinese virus, at an early age,” the former president said in a statement. “For me it was obvious from the start but I was severely criticized as usual. Now they all say “He was right”. Thank you!”

Former President Donald Trump walks aboard Marine One to the White House on January 12, 2021. AP Photo / Gerald Herbert Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra says LGBTQ people should have equal access to healthcare in Washington, DC on May 5, 2021. AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin Former President Donald Trump says he did the exact opposite of Dr.Anthony Fauci’s advice amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Greg Nash / CNP / startraksphoto.com

The theory that the coronavirus leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, once viewed as marginalized by mainstream media, has gained traction in recent weeks following a widely criticized WHO investigation that made argue that the virus probably arose naturally from animals. The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that three researchers at the lab requested hospital treatment for serious illness in November 2019, when most experts believe the virus was spreading in the city of 11 million people.

Later in the interview, Trump defended his administration’s record in the face of the pandemic and glanced at White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci.

An aerial view of the P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China April 17, 2020. AFP via Getty Images A view of the P4 laboratory inside the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China China, February 3, 2021. AP Photo / Ng Han Guan

“Remember, I closed our country to China much earlier long before [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi or whoever wanted it to happen, including Dr Fauci, who I always got along with pretty well, but I generally did the opposite of what he wanted, ”Trump said. “He said the vaccine would take three to five years and probably wouldn’t even happen. And I did it in less than nine months.

“I think the best bet ever was to buy millions and billions of dollars of vaccine before we knew it worked, before we approved it, because otherwise we would wait until October of this. year, “added the former president. “We did an amazing job with this horrible, with the fans and the outfits, the goggles and the masks and whatever you had to do.

Next, President Donald Trump holds a meeting on the reopening of schools at the White House on July 7, 2020. AP Photo / Alex Brandon Dr Anthony Fauci testifies before the health, education, labor committee hearing and US Senate pensions on future pandemic protocols at Capitol Hill on June 23, 2020. AFP via Getty Images Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra responds to questions during his finance committee nomination hearing Senate on Capitol Hill on February 24, 2021. REUTERS / File Photo

“We did an incredible job.”

