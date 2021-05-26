Farm laws: farmers burn PM Modis effigy and hoist black flags in Punjab





The protests are taking place at the call of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, who is spearheading the ongoing farmers’ protest.

Farmers, including women and youth, in parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday hoisted black flags over houses and vehicles and burned effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of their protest against the three agricultural laws of the Center. Read also: Opposition parties support farmers’ demonstration on May 26 The protests follow an appeal by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of farmers’ unions, which is leading the ongoing protest. Tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have camped at several locations on Delhi’s borders for six months now, seeking to repeal agricultural laws passed by the Center. last year, among other requests. . A group of farmers from the villages of Pandher Kalan and Chabba in the Punjabs Amritsar district were seen burning the effigy of the Prime Minister and shouting slogans against the BJP-led government at the Center. We protest statewide by hoisting black flags on stores, homes, vehicles, etc. and wearing black turbans and black dresses. In addition, we will burn effigies and organize protests to register our opposition to the anti-farm policies of the BJP government, said Sarvan Singh Pandher, general secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee. The Hindu. We will not settle for anything less than repealing new farm laws. In addition, we also want the government to revoke the amendment to the Electricity Law and also provide a legal guarantee on the minimum support price, he said. Gurnam Singh of Union Bharatiya Kisan (Chaduni), the organization at the forefront of the protest in Haryana, said farmers in large numbers would come out of their homes to stage protests against the BJP-led government . With the Center failing to comply with farmers’ demands, SKM called for a nationwide black day against the government and its anti-popular policies.

