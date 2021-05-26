Prime Minister Imran Khan will never authorize handing over of Pakistani bases to US: FM Qureshi





Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Photo: FileFM Qureshi dismisses speculation that Pakistan is providing the United States with its military or air bases. Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan will not allow drone attacks to take place in Pakistan. Parliamentarians condemn Israel for its aggression. “Pakistan is in good hands,” says FM Qureshi.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will not provide its military or air bases to the United States or allow it to carry out air strikes inside the country, said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

That’s what the foreign minister said as he finished his speech in parliament on Tuesday, after making Pakistan’s policy statement on Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

Speaking on recent media reports following the comment by a US official, the minister said Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would never provide bases for the United States.

The remarks came after a Pentagon official said Pakistan had allowed the US military to use its airspace and given it access to the ground so it could support its presence in Afghanistan.

Qureshi said Islamabad would never allow drone attacks to take place inside Pakistan.

“I want to assure the House that Pakistan is in good hands,” he noted.

Responding to the concerns of a senator, the Foreign Minister said: “Because what we feared and we still fear and are concerned that a vacuum created in Afghanistan could bring or suck the country back into the decade. from the 1990s ”.

The minister explained that, as the United States plans to leave the country by September 11, Pakistan will continue to play its role of mediator in the conflict to ensure peace in Afghanistan.

Speaking on the question of Palestine, the minister said the first objective of the ceasefire had been achieved, but added that the UN secretary general had been called upon to play his role for a permanent solution to the problem of lasting peace in the Middle East.

Previously, PPP leader and former Senate Speaker Raza Rabbani called on Muslim countries to impose an economic boycott on Israel for its blatant terrorism. He called on Muslim countries to ban Israeli tourists and put economic brakes on the country.

Delivering a moving speech during the debate on the massacre of Palestinians at Israel’s hands, Rabbani said he still believed Israel was in control of Gaza but today he realized that Israel controlled all Muslim countries in Israel. except Gaza. The PPP leader stressed that it is also essential that, given their differences, Fatah and Hamas must come to a common understanding against Israeli expansionism.

He concluded by saying that the Pakistani people stand alongside the Palestinian people and the intifada. Rabbani said Pakistan should not allow the United States to use its air and ground facilities for action in Afghanistan and that an international mechanism be put in place to prevent such circumstances from happening again.

Parliamentary Affairs Advisor Babar Awan also criticized Israel, saying Pakistan’s policies were crystal clear and recognition of Israel was by no means possible.

He also added that there would be no idea even of recognizing Israel unless and until an independent Palestinian state is established with Jerusalem as its capital.

PML-N’s Dr Musadik Malik explained how there can be equality between Imam Hussain (RA) and Yazid.

“If today, you do not fight for Palestinian children, then it will be your children’s turn (tomorrow) while Kashmiri children are already being massacred in Kashmir occupied by India,” he said. warned.

Pakistan will continue to provide air and ground access

The Foreign Minister’s clarification comes in response to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Affairs, David F. Helvey’s briefing from a few days ago in which he told US lawmakers that Pakistan will continue to provide air and ground access to the United States.

He was responding to a question from Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, about his “assessment of Pakistan” and its intelligence agencies and the role both expected in the future.

“Pakistan has played an important role in Afghanistan. They supported the Afghan peace process. Pakistan has also allowed us to fly over and access it to be able to support our military presence in Afghanistan, ”Helvey said.

He said the United States would continue their conversation with Pakistan because of their support and contribution to the future of Afghanistan.

Pakistan has always allowed overflights and ground access to the United States to facilitate its military presence in Afghanistan and will continue to do so, Dawn said, diplomatic sources said.

In response to another question from Senator Manchin on how the US administration would ensure that terrorists do not return to Afghanistan, Helvey said: “We will have to work with our local and regional partners, and we want to continue to develop these capabilities. and those partnerships to be able to ensure that we have the right framework to deal with threats. “

