Wanting to watch Indonesian movies, is it classier Jokowi or Anies?

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) and the Governor of DKI Jakarta Anies Baswedan often spends his busy time watching movies in theaters. Yes, leaders also need entertainment and relaxation.

Well, about to look at the taste Indonesian movie , Jokowi or Anies more classy? following SINDOnews feature the movies Jokowi and Anies watched, compiled from various sources, on Wednesday (5/26/2021).
Jokowi has never watched Dilan 1990 accompanied by his daughter Kahiyang Ayu and son-in-law Bobby Nasution in the Senayan area of ​​central Jakarta.

According to him, the 1990 film Dilan starring Vanesha Priscilla and Iqbaal Ramadhan which was based on a novel by Pidi Baiq tells the story of a teenager who is wrapped in interesting ways. “It’s simple but fair, it’s not too much. But that’s precisely what makes people want to watch it,” Jokowi said.

President Jokowi watched the 1990 film Dilan accompanied by his daughter Kahiyang Ayu and son-in-law Bobby Nasution in the Senayan area of ​​central Jakarta. Photo: Doc SINDOnews

Then Jokowi, along with Ms. Iriana and Kahiyang, surprisingly watched Warkop DKI Reborn at Lippo Plaza, Bogor. The president chose to buy tickets for regular movies without strict escort.

Another movie is Cek Toko Beselah, a comic book by Ernest Prakasa. Incidentally, the movie Jokowi watched featured his youngest son Kaesang Pangarep, who played a cameo. In this film, Kaesang plays a character as a taxi driver.

Jokowi also watched Comic 8 & Casino Kings. He is with Mrs. Iriana, Kaesang, Kahiyang, Gibran Rakabuming and his son-in-law Selvi Ananda. Jokowi watched the film to fill Lebaran’s 2015 vacation in Solo.

Then, as he was about to be sworn in as President, Jokowi also took the time to watch comedy Malam Minggu Miko at XXI Taman Ismail Marzuki (TIM), Cikini, Central Jakarta. He also explained the reasons for watching comedy genre movies. “Every day is horror cooking, I always want to watch horror too,” Jokowi said.

During this time, Anies also watched several Indonesian films such as Wiro Sableng, Pulau Plastik and Tjoet Nja ‘Dhien.
Anies and her assistant Ahmad Riza Patria watch Dandhy Dwi Laksono and Rahung Nasution’s Pulau Plastik movie at CGV Grand Indonesia Cinema, Central Jakarta, Wednesday May 5, 2021. After viewing, Anies asked all of her staff to emulate the movie in waste management.

He invited the DKI Jakarta Environment Agency to emulate what was done in the film Pulau Plastik. In fact, this agency supervises and manages waste every day in the capital. Apart from DLH, Anies also invited market leaders because according to him the market is one of the main places of plastic waste production.

Another film is Tjoet Nja ‘Dhien. Anies brought his wife and 4 children to watch the Acehnese woman’s wrestling film at a cinema in Jakarta on Sunday (5/23/2021). After watching he uploaded a number of photos with the words Don’t Betray This Country! on his Instagram.

Wanting to watch Indonesian movies, is it classier Jokowi or Anies?

DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan brought his wife and 4 children to watch the movie Tjoet Nja ‘Dhien at a cinema in Jakarta on Sunday (5/23/2021). Photo: IG @aniesbaswedan

According to him, Tjoet Nja Dhien is the story of a tough woman. He radiated an aura of radiance of heart and firmness of faith. The beam which made thousands of them called for the crusade. The echo of the takbir echoed through the forest and the choice it offered was simple: victory or martyrdom.

Watch this movie. Soak up the history. Think about the condition. Imagine when we live in this era: which side are we on? Can we choose the steep but noble path? The path of the struggle? Can you? said Anies.

Anies also watched the movie Wiro Sableng with his wife and athletes from DKI Jakarta. He is very supportive of Indonesian cinema. “Wiro Sableng is a legend of silat in Indonesia. For my generation, many grew up reading this Bastian Tito novel. When I heard that Wiro Sableng had become a big screen, especially watching the trailer on the social networks, I was very curious, ”said the former Minister of Education and Culture.

(jon)

