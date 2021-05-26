Buddhism Map of China: The Tribune India

P Stobdan

Strategic business expert

As we celebrate the 2565th Jayanti Buddha, it is time to reflect on how the ideas and symbols of Buddha gradually faded from the land where he attained enlightenment.

The Buddha does not exist in temples and neither is Buddhism kneeling in front of a statue to save one’s soul. It is not about performing rituals and sacrifices. Still, it may seem odd, given the growing relevance of Buddhism elsewhere, it is gaining less prominence in India.

India must seriously reaffirm its central role and embrace its own tradition of Buddha, Dharma, sangha.

But unfortunately India’s deviation from Buddhism and its historical essence could do more harm than good to its global image, as the outside world continues to connect India’s greatness, despite its modern achievements, to the wisdom of Buddha.

Surely, the builders of the Indian nation were aware of the essence. Nehru particularly raised his profile through Buddhism – Buddhist characteristics and symbols adopted in the creation of the Indian state. According to historian Madhavan Palat, Nehru viewed Gandhi as the avatar of Buddha and himself as the embodiment of Ashoka. Both rejected dogma but defended the law of truth. Buddha’s ethical approach and principles of change deeply influenced Nehru. If Buddha gave India a temperament for peace, Nehru applied it to his foreign policy – to withdraw from conflict and competition with one another.

But today, the question is one of leadership. As India loses most of its heritage, China takes the lead over global Buddhism. And, as China contemplates becoming a Buddhist superpower with its financial, political and marketing influence, it would become India’s worst fears.

Of course, China and Buddhism go very far. In fact, contrary to popular belief, Buddhism remained firmly rooted in China even after the Communist Party took power. China opposed superstitious practices but not religion. But, in recent years, China has witnessed a growing passion for Buddhist renewal. The specter of economic prosperity seems to be guiding people’s quest for spirituality, forcing Buddhism to make a comeback. Millions of Chinese seek their “yin guo” (karmic) relationship with Buddha Amitabha. From college students to businessmen, ordinary Chinese are beginning to tie their existential happiness to the interrelated nature of karmic cycles.

Chinese master Jingzong once said that China’s intention to achieve its economic and political destiny would be pale compared to the urge of millions of people to achieve their spiritual fortunes. He cannot visualize the future of China without Buddhism.

But this is none other than President Xi Jinping who has been working on a Buddhist globalization campaign since the age of 29, as a junior civil servant in Hebei Province.

Xi has been biased against ideologies deemed foreign, namely Christianity, Islam and democracy. He had helped rebuild several famous temples in the past, but ordered thousands of crosses to be torn from church steeples while he was head of Zhejiang province between 2002 and 2007.

Xi could follow a policy similar to Vladimir Putin’s spiritual feat of embracing Orthodox Christianity, which is seen as giving him moral legitimacy to be the ruler of the Slavic world. This despite article 14 of the Russian constitution declaring the country “a secular state”.

No one knows if Xi is a practitioner, his wife is; but he has firmly put Chinese Buddhism on the world stage since 2005. Nationally, it seems that he is turning to religion not only to strengthen his rule, but to save the party from falling, and to stop morality. in decline. values ​​in the Chinese social fabric thanks to the fight against corruption.

It seems he is reinventing the future of China on the model of the Chinese imperial state. With the spread of humanistic Buddhist values ​​in society, China is likely to see in the future what we are witnessing in countries like Thailand today. Certainly, this has consequences for the rest of Asia, where 97% of the world’s Buddhist populations live and where Buddhism is their core values.

The fear is that China translates its economic weight into spiritual power. It is already in a frenzy of Buddhist globalization – making spiritual connections with the peoples of other nations and regularly hosting the World Buddhist Forum which attracts thousands of monks and scholars from around the world, and builds Lingshan as the Vatican of Buddhism. .

China controls the world Sangha Buddhist councils and bodies, helping to repair, renovate and resuscitate Buddhist institutions in the Theravada and Mahayana countries, fervently participating in major international events such as the United Nations Vesak Day.

Becoming a guardian of Buddhism helps Xi promote China as an acceptable world power with a gentle image. Buddhist globalization helps Beijing move forward with its economic plans – facilitates diplomacy to gain geopolitical influence in Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and elsewhere. Drawing inspiration from the practice of the imperial era, China could even use the powerful Tibetan Buddhist ties to expand its reach. Whether it’s asserting land claims in the South China Sea or pushing connectivity as part of the BRI initiative along the Silk Road, Xi appears to be working on the political geography of Buddhism. His approach to linking commerce, connectivity with Buddhism seems to confirm this.

BRI is pushed into Nepal to link with Buddha’s birthplace, Lumbini. CPEC is called the “Gandhara Trail” to connect China with Buddhist centers such as Lahore, Taxila and Peshawar. Relics of Taxila are sent to Sri Lanka for public display. Asian monks, including those from Bhutan, are invited to Saidu Sharif Monastery in the Swat Valley (birthplace of Padmasambhava).

