Islamophobia on the rise in Europe, according to Erdoan





Islamophobia is spreading rapidly, especially in Europe, posing a threat to Muslims living on the continent, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said on Tuesday. Tens of millions of Turks living in Europe are in constant danger of falling victim to state-led hate crimes Anadolu News Agencyquoted the Turkish president as saying. The Islamophobia virus, as dangerous as the coronavirus, is spreading rapidly, especially in European countries, Erdoan said. Europe, where 35 million Muslims live today, including 6 million Turks, is increasingly turning into an open-air prison for our brothers and sisters. Erdoan has already criticized France and Austria for pushing the idea of ​​a European Islam on their Muslim populations. The French Senate last month voted to ban the Muslim headscarf for minors in public as part of the country’s anti-separatism bill, which aims to quell extremist tendencies following a series of attacks terrorists last year. In 2019, Austria banned the hijab in schools for children up to ten years old, a ruling that was overturned by a high court, citing discrimination. The country has also tried to impose an invoicesimilar to France, which targeted political Islam, ”but the Austrian government revised the law following public backlash. Western governments have turned a blind eye to attacks on Muslim sacred values, which are carried out under the guise of free speech, Erdoan said. One in three Austrians don’t want Muslim neighbors, according to 2019 Religion monitorproduced for the German Bertelsmann Stiftung Foundation. The survey found that around 60% of those polled think Islam is incompatible with Westin countries like Spain and France. Last year, Erdoan criticized his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron for cracking down on radical Islam. Erdoan said Macron needed “mental treatment”, sparking a diplomatic row.







